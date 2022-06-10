'Intel jobs will raise standard of living for everybody,' Lt. Gov. Husted tells conference

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio Jon Husted speaks to a crowded room during the County Auditors Association of Ohio Summer Conference at the Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio on June 9, 2022.

NEWARK — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted told a county auditors conference Thursday at Cherry Valley Hotel that Intel Corporation jobs will raise everybody's standard of living, but job seekers and communities must be prepared.

Husted spoke to a crowd of about 200 at the County Auditors Association of Ohio's annual summer conference. Licking County Auditor Mike Smith is president of the CAAO.

Not only will Intel hire about 3,000 employees to operate the computer chip manufacturing facility when it opens in 2025, the company identified 160 suppliers it has in Ohio and 25 to 30 companies who will come to the state to be part of the supply chain, Husted said.

More: Alexandria hoping to preserve rural charm while welcoming Intel development

More: Here's how Ohio won a bid by Intel to build the world's largest chip factory

The $20 billion project in Jersey Township on land just south of Johnstown is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. It is possible this stage is just the first part of a $100 billion investment by the company. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

“It is an amazing opportunity," Husted said. "This is the greatest economic development project in the free world.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity. It’s an opportunity that in our lifetimes, we’ve not had as Ohioans. Every one of our children does not have to leave the state to find an opportunity.”

Husted said Ohio Means Jobs had 250,000 job openings posted on Thursday, with 150,000 of them paying $50,000 or more. He said in addition to Intel, Ford announced last week it will build commercial electric vehicles in a $1.5 billion investment in Lorain County that will provide 1,800 jobs.

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio Jon Husted speaks to a crowded room during the County Auditors Association of Ohio Summer Conference at the Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio on June 9, 2022.

“Ohio has 37,000 people on unemployment, so we have basically four jobs that pay $50,000 or more for every one person on unemployment in Ohio," Husted said. "And that’s before Ford or Intel or a lot of these companies have even put a shovel in the ground.”

Story continues

Those statistics show an opportunity, but also a concern. In 1960, the U.S. had 3.75 births per woman, compared 1.77 last year, Husted said. And, with baby boomers retiring, the workforce will be challenged to equal the jobs.

“We’re going to have a tough time finding enough Ohioans to fill all the jobs we’re going to create.," Husted said. “We’re going to have to make sure every one of us is not sitting on the bench; that we get them into the game; that we have the right kinds of skills, helping every high school student graduate skill ready.

"If we want the businesses growing here, we have to produce the talent. How many electricians are we going to need?"

The lieutenant governor said the pressure is on local communities to respond to the opportunity Intel has created. Communities across western Licking County have been scrambling to get ready for all the housing, transportation, education and retail needs for the upcoming population surge.

Husted acknowledged communities must do land-use planning for housing, industrial, commercial, recreational, and educational needs.

More: Our view: Licking County bickering over Intel must end; we must plan together

More: No zoning, no planning, no problem in eastern Licking County townships

"If you don’t get these things right in those communities, believe me, the developers will just do what they want," Husted said. “Every one of your counties will benefit from it, but some will benefit more than others based on what happens with the local leadership. It’s up to you. These are opportunities. It’ll be up to you to choose how to make the most of those opportunities.”

The Intel development is important for many reasons, Husted said, but national security is the most important. The percentage of computer chips made in the United States has declined dramatically in recent decades.

“It’s not just a Licking County or an Ohio project," Husted said. "It’s an American project because this is the foundation of our economic and national security. We no longer can rely on other nations to make the things that are most important for our economic and national security future.

He said computer chips are in 300 sub-sectors of the U.S. economy and the U.S. makes none of the most high-tech chips that go into the most important products.

Husted said Ohio has come a long way from the 1980s and 1990s. He served as vice-president for economic development at the Dayton-Area Chamber of Commerce, before serving in the state legislature and as secretary of state.

“My parents had to leave Ohio in the 1980s because my dad lost his job and there were no jobs," Husted said. "In my 20s, I worked in economic development in Dayton. It was not the best time for economic development in Ohio. Businesses were leaving.

“I literally had companies who wouldn’t return my calls and they would just leave. They were going to leave and didn’t want to look us in the eye and tell us.”

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: 'Intel jobs will raise standard of living,' Lt. Gov. Husted says