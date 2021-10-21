Intel Falls as Forecast Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, fueling concerns that the cost of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround will weigh on the company’s profits. Shares fell about 7% in extended trading.

If Intel’s fourth quarter comes in as the chipmaker predicts, revenue will decline 3% from a year earlier, gross margin will drop 6.5 percentage points and earnings per share will fall about 40%.

Investors are focused on whether Gelsinger can improve Intel’s products quickly enough to halt market share losses to rivals and defections by customers who are beginning to design their own components. Intel’s outlook adds to concern that his efforts to make the chipmaker’s products and manufacturing more competitive will suppress its profitability.

In the crucial data center business, revenue from cloud service providers dropped 20% in the quarter ended Sept. 25. Clients such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are making more chips for themselves, raising worries that Intel could permanently lose some of that business. Total data center sales of $6.5 billion in the period matched estimates, helped by demand from government and corporations.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company declined to a low of $51.69 in extended trading following the results. The stock closed at $56 in New York and has increased 12% in 2021, lagging behind an index of semiconductor-related shares. When Gelsinger returned to Intel in February to take on its top job, he inherited a company that had lost its footing in the crucial area of manufacturing, which had been the keystone of its dominance of the industry for more than two decades. Gelsinger has pledged to improve quality and build factories that will be the basis of a new business offering outsourced production to other companies, even competitors.

Intel’s stumbles and advances by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have let others boast that they have processors that perform better than Intel’s, something that wasn’t possible during most of Gelsinger’s first tenure with the company. The 60-year-old originally joined the chipmaker as a teenager before leaving in 2009.

Revenue in the quarter ending in December will be about $18.3 billion, in line with analysts’ average estimate. Earnings, excluding some items, will be 90 cents a share, Intel said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $1.02 a share. Gross margin, the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production, will be 53.5%.

Third-quarter net income was $6.82 billion, or $1.67 a share, on revenue of $19.2 billion. Gross margin was 56%, compared with an average estimate of 55%, but still well below Intel’s typical margin of more than 60%. Sales, excluding a memory chip business that Intel is spinning off, were $18.1 billion, falling short of estimates.

Separately, Intel announced that Chief Financial Officer George Davis will retire in May 2022. Davis is a holdover from Gelsinger’s predecessor and one of the relatively few top executives that the CEO hasn’t replaced.

