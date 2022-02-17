Intel would participate in consortium to invest in Arm Ltd -Intel CEO

U.S. President Biden and Intel CEO Gelsinger announce the tech firm’s plan to build a plant in Ohio, from the White House campus in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jane Lanhee Lee
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pat Gelsinger
    American businessperson, CEO of Intel.

By Jane Lanhee Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Thursday told Reuters that Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd.

He said there had been talk in the industry about forming a consortium even before Nvidia Corp proposed to buy Arm from SoftBank Group Corp. That deal, valued at up to $80 billion, officially collapsed last week. SoftBank Group Corp cited regulatory hurdles and said it will seek to list the company.

Gelsinger said Intel would be happy to see Arm do an IPO or be owned by a consortium.

"We're not big users of Arm, but we do use Arm. We're going to get to be bigger users of Arm as we make it part of our IFS (foundry business) agenda as well," he told Reuters on the sidelines of Intel's Investor Day. "So if a consortium would emerge, we would probably be very favorable to participate in it in some manner."

He also said that the acquisition of Tower Semiconductor would not change Intel's European investment plans.

Earlier this week Intel announced it is buying Israeli chipmaker Tower for $5.4 billion, giving it access to more specialized production as it positions to take advantage of soaring semiconductor demand.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel delays its first Arc desktop gaming GPUs until spring

    Project Endgame, which offers access to Arc GPUs through the cloud, will arrive later this year.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • SoftBank mulls $8 billion margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

    Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after scrapping plans to sell the company to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion. Britain's Arm, which named a new chief executive last week, said it would go public before March 2023 and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son indicated that would be in the United States, most likely the Nasdaq. The margin loan financing will be linked to Arm's initial public offering (IPO) stock and is one option under consideration, according to the report.

  • S&P 500 down 2% as Ukraine crisis sparks flight to safety

    U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, to 34,312.03, the S&P 500 lost 94.75 points, or 2.12%, to 4,380.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 407.38 points, or 2.88%, to 13,716.72. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points as investors bought U.S. government debt, considered among the most secure assets.

  • As Russia amasses troops, Ukraine battles another threat: Digital warfare

    Ukrainian officials frantically spread news Tuesday that their country was under cyberattack, with different arms of the government announcing different

  • Is Intel Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Deal To Acquire Tower Semiconductor?

    Chipmaking giant Intel had a rough 2021, which rocked INTC stock. Intel stock has fallen hard after the company's last seven quarterly earnings reports.

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • Spyware dealer who sold WhatsApp-hacking tech pleads guilty

    The Justice Department said Carlos Guerrero, who owns several businesses in the U.S. and Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell signal jammers, Wi-Fi interception tools, IMSI catchers — known as "stingrays," which can track a person's phone — and tools that have "the ability to hack WhatsApp messages" to prospective clients in both countries. Prosecutors accused Guerrero of brokering sales of interception and surveillance tools to both Mexican government customers, as well as to private customers who would use the tools for commercial and personal reasons. Guerrero also used the equipment himself to intercept phone calls of a U.S. rival who was in Southern California and Mexico at the time.

  • Pelosi hails 'ironclad' Israel-US relations

    American support for Israel remains “ironclad,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Israel's parliament Wednesday, despite deep differences between the nations on Iran, peace with the Palestinians and other issues. (Feb. 16)

  • US to increase COVID-19 vaccination help for 11 African countries

    The Biden administration is increasing support for COVID-19 vaccinations to 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa as part of a broader effort to boost vaccination rates. The effort from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will focus on getting shots into arms in Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Experts have urged more action on global vaccinations both...

  • Jeanie Buss says she still consults Magic Johnson for advice on Lakers

    "In terms of his support, his wisdom, his insight, I freely call on him as needed."

  • Fishbowl Wives explores the morality of infidelity

    The anthology drama is based on an adult manga about the infidelity of six women.

  • U.S. Blinken warns Russia against declaring Ukraine breakaway regions independent

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized a move by Russian lawmakers toward recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, saying it would be illegal and draw a swift response. Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. "Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia’s stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis," Blinken said.

  • Idahoans shop at this grocery store the most. How do prices compare to other favorites?

    Where are Idahoans shopping and how much are they spending amid grocery tax debate?

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. tumbled 7% Thursday morning in New York after the most valuable U.S. chipmaker failed to impress investors with its latest forecast. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s Help

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    Each business has strong competitive advantages that make it an appealing investment at its current price.

  • CNN executive vice president implicated in Jeff Zucker scandal resigns following months-long investigation into company conduct

    Allison Gollust's resignation comes 2 weeks after former CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned after his undisclosed relationship with Gollust was uncovered.

  • Could Bitcoin Hit $200,000 in 2022?

    Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisor, Tom Lee, has a $200K price target for Bitcoin, but a lot would have to happen to hit that this year.

  • Tracy McGrady questions whether Sixers star James Harden is really hurt

    Tracy McGrady questions whether Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is actually hurt at the moment.

  • Hot tubs, hapless police and a bridge too far for Canada’s Trudeau

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday. Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signaling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on. Discussions on invoking the rarely used powers first began on Thursday as the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a key U.S.-Canada trade artery between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, entered its third day, two of the sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said.