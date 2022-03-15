Intel picks sites for EU chip factories amid prolonged supply crunch

FILE PHOTO: The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Intel on Tuesday picked Germany as the main site for a 17-billion-euro chip factory, the first details of its planned $88 billion investment in Europe, as the region scrambles to boost output and resolve a supply crisis that has dogged the car industry.

The U.S. chipmaker also said it will boost its existing factory in Ireland, a design and research facility in France, and a Packaging and assembly site in Italy.

The plants will help meet surging demand for chips used in computers, cars, smartphones and other gadgets, reduce in the long run the region's reliance on Asian suppliers and ease the supply crunch which has crippled the car industry.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in September last year announced plans to spend 80 billion euros ($88 billion) on the continent over the next decade as it seeks to boost the region's chip manufacturing capacity.

The choice of sites comes after some European Union governments including Italy have offered big incentives to try and woo the chipmaker to invest in their country.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Josephine Mason and Niklas Pollard)

Recommended Stories

  • Nielsen stock spikes on sale talks

    Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosNielsen Holdings' stock climbed more than 40% Monday in response to a Wall Street Journal report that a consortium of private investors, including activist investor Elliott Management, is in advanced talks to buy the media measurement company for about $15 billion. Sources confirmed those talks to Axios. Why it matters: Nielsen is under extraordinary pressure to modernize its media measurement capabilities as dozens of new firms launch to take its mark

  • A long road and new life ahead for Ukrainians fleeing war by taxi

    Olga and her two children, including six-month-old Vera, are crossing Europe by road, fleeing war in Ukraine with the help of a group of Spanish taxi drivers who drove to Poland to support the mass evacuation of refugees. Like many of the nearly three million people who have poured over Ukraine's borders in search of sanctuary since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, she is haunted by what she has seen. There she linked up with a group of 28 Spanish taxis that were delivering aid and picking up 140 refugees on Monday to take them back to Spain.

  • US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

    Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. Wholesale energy prices were up 33.8% over the past year and food prices 13.7%.

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Elon Musk sold his houses during the pandemic, but now inflation has him saying own ‘physical things’

    In May 2020, Musk vowed he would “own no house.” But in March 2022, he said Tesla and SpaceX are feeling inflation, and “it is generally better to own physical things like a home.”

  • Oil prices tumble to $95 a barrel, on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • China locks down tech hub Shenzhen, home to main Chinese maker of Apple's iphones

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities in response to a COVID-19 spike will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • China’s lockdown of its tech hub is bad news for the Fed’s fight against inflation

    With Shenzhen under a week's lockdown, the supply chain crisis will worse and inflation is likely to rise, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • Apple's top iPhone assembler is halting work at its China HQ and a key manufacturing plant because of a COVID-19 lockdown, reports say

    Foxconn's suspension of operations in Shenzhen threatens to exacerbate global supply-chain disruptions, including the production of iPhones.

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • 5 charts that explain why gas prices are so high

    Gas prices have reached record highs, hitting $4.331 per gallon on Friday (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring b

  • India eyeing discounted Russian oil: reports

    India is considering a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at discount prices a week after the U.S. banned all Russian energy imports, Reuters reported on Monday.India, the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer and one of the few countries not to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, currently imports 80 percent of its oil, but only about 2 percent to 3 percent of those purchases come from Russia."Russia is offering...

  • China: Businesses shut as officials widen Covid lockdowns

    Toyota, Volkswagen and Apple supplier Foxconn are among firms halting their operations.

  • China's COVID curbs hit Toyota, Volkswagen and Apple supplier Foxconn

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years has forced companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations, raising concerns over supply chain disruptions. Multiple Chinese provinces and cities have tightened restrictions in line with Beijing's zero-tolerance goal of suppressing contagion as quickly as possible, among them the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, is carrying out mass testing after dozens of new local cases were recorded.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.