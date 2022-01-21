Intel Plans $20 Billion Ohio Chip Hub Growing to World’s Largest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian King
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pat Gelsinger
    American businessperson, CEO of Intel.

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world’s biggest silicon-manufacturing site.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The chipmaker will begin construction of two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, which it expects to be operational by 2025, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement on Friday. Intel’s plans for its most advanced technologies will result in an increased American share of the global chip supply chain, DeWine said.

The project will be the largest single private sector company investment ever in Ohio, according to the governor, and will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 a year, plus benefits.

Intel shares rose 0.5% in New York on Friday morning.

Intel to Announce Manufacturing Plans Friday Amid Ohio Reports

Intel’s leader has been vocal about the need to build more chip factories in the U.S. and Europe, areas where manufacturing of the vital electronic components has declined precipitously. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger has argued that a rebalancing of production is needed to reverse its increasing concentration in East Asia. He has pointed to the pandemic-induced supply chain crunch and increasing geopolitical tension between China and the U.S. as evidence that Western governments need to find cash to persuade chipmakers to relocate.

Intel is committing to building in Ohio using its own funds and hoping that the U.S. federal government will deliver on planned resources aimed at supporting an expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, Gelsinger said in an interview. Congress is currently considering funding of the CHIPs Act, a proposal to offer about $50 billion in incentives to companies willing to locate chip production in the U.S.

“We are putting our chips on the table,” he said. A build out of the new Ohio location “will go bigger and faster with the support of the CHIPs Act.”

Gelsinger said Intel chose the location from among 30 to 40 prospective sites. The state was competitive in the incentives and other support it’s willing to offer, he said. The availability of potential employees from local universities, military veterans and the relatively cheap cost of labor at a time of wage inflation were also factors, he said. State officials haven’t disclosed the incentives offered to Intel to land the project.

Adding Ohio to its list of locations, not traditionally an area associated with the technology industry, contributes to the greater geographical diversity that Gelsinger has championed. Intel is also looking at sites in Germany, Italy and France for new factories, test and assembly plants, and research and design centers, Bloomberg has reported.

Putting some of Intel’s billions of dollars in capital expenditure to work in a new location for the company -- it currently has plants in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico -- may help bolster Gelsinger’s appeal for taxpayer money. That in turn will help cushion some of the drag on profitability caused by his ambitious plans to restore Intel’s manufacturing prowess and muscle in on the business of outsourced chipmaking, an area dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co.

This year Intel’s CEO has budgeted a record amount of spending on new factories and equipment. But, highlighting the massive and growing cost of state-of-the-art chipmaking, TSMC and Samsung are planning to raise the stakes even higher.

TSMC has set aside more than $40 billion for capital expenditures this year. That compares with Intel’s plan to spend up to $28 billion. South Korea’s Samsung will likely announce its plans on Jan. 27 in its earnings release. Analysts, on average, predict a company wide budget of about $36 billion.

“We continue to view Intel’s investment in U.S. production as a costly but necessary part of their IDM 2.0 strategy.” Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers said in a note to clients. “We expect investors to be focused on the gross margin implications of what appears to be a significantly increasing capital intensity at Intel over the coming years.”

Intel’s gross margin, the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production, has narrowed to well below the 60% level that it had delivered for years, an indication of its former dominance of the industry. Gelsinger has said that’s because the company is in “investment mode” and he predicted that the indicator would expand again when the chipmaker returns to technology leadership.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel To Spend $20B On Ohio Plant: Report

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Time reports. Intel will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants. The hub will likely grow to be the world's biggest silicon-manufacturing site. Intel will begin constructing two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, likely to be operational by 2025. Related Content: Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know Intel will use the location as a hu

  • Intel to invest $20 billion, build two semiconductor factories in Ohio

    Intel Corp. is investing $20 billion in a a pair of Central Ohio semiconductor factories. The state says it's the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

  • Tech Stocks Need a Life Raft. Earnings Season Could Be It.

    Even after a rebound on Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 index was almost 8% below the peak it hit in late November.

  • Should You Invest in Dogecoin in 2022?

    Thanks to the meme-stock mania that took over the market last year, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a star. The popular token, created as a fun competitor to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), skyrocketed almost 12,000% from the start of 2021 to its all-time high on May 8. Since then, however, Dogecoin has lost more than 70% of its value.

  • GSK Loses R&D Chief Hal Barron Ahead of Historic Split

    GlaxoSmithKline's chief scientific officer, Dr. Hal Barron, is the latest in a number of recent departures from the pharmaceutical giant, which plans to spin off its consumer-health business.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Enphase Energy, First Solar and ReneSola

    Enphase Energy, First Solar and ReneSola are highlighted in this Industry Outlook.

  • Sackler-Owned Mundipharma’s Sale of China Unit Said to Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Sackler family’s plan to sell the China assets of its global pharmaceutical company Mundipharma International Ltd. for more than $1 billion has stalled over valuation, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStocks Drop While Bonds Catch Bids as Nerves Fray: Markets Wr

  • 2 Reasons Activision Shareholders Shouldn't Be Quick to Sell Ahead of a Microsoft Deal

    Locking in a quick gain is tempting, but there are good reasons to hold your Activision Blizzard shares until the deal is finalized.

  • Another Day, Another Downward Revision for Alibaba Stock

    There’s a new sport on Wall Street called “lowering the estimates for Alibaba (BABA).” Anyone can participate and it looks like everyone is in. Following in the footsteps of, well, everyone, Raymond James’ Aaron Kessler is not about to miss out on the activity. Due to slowing China eCommerce growth in the December quarter and “likely continued softer near-term environment given the slowing real estate market, continued pandemic headwinds, and supply chain issues,” Kessler has, you guessed it, lo

  • One of China’s Busiest Ports Jammed by Covid, Ship Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStock Rout Boosts Appeal of Bonds; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapContainers are stacking up at the already backed-up Shenzhen port in China as congestion in the U.S. and Europe ripples back to Asia,

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Bitcoin crashes 10% to a six-month low below $38,000, as cryptocurrencies follow tech stocks lower

    Ethereum tumbled to below $3,000 as confidence evaporated from the cryptocurrency market Friday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • U.K. Consumer Confidence Tumbles on Concern About Cost of Living

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets WrapU.K. consumer confidence fell in January to depths last seen during the early months of lockdown in 2021 as cost-of-living crisis took over from the pandemic as a prime concern.GfK’s monthly consumer confidence index, wh

  • My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a travel company rebounding from the devastations caused by the pandemic. Airbnb is an exciting travel company in that it does not own or operate the physical properties on its site that people book stays in. Instead, Airbnb offers a platform that matches guests with hosts worldwide.

  • Intel to beef up manufacturing with $20 billion Ohio investment

    WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp said on Friday it would invest more than $20 billion in two new chip-making plants in Ohio, as it looks to boost its production capacity amid a global shortage of semiconductors that are used in everything from smartphones to cars. The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's strategy to restore Intel's dominance in chip making and reduce America's reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs, which have a vice-like grip on the market. "These factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the U.S. that will bolster Intel's domestic lab-to-fab pipeline," Gelsinger said in a statement.

  • Chinese rare earth minerals are ‘a national security risk’: Sen. Mark Kelly

    The Biden administration’s push to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese imports has renewed domestic efforts to produce rare earths minerals, critical to the production of electric vehicles and electronics.

  • Why Discovery Stock Tumbled 12% This Week

    Shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK) are down some 12% compared to where they closed trading last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reversing a rally that began in December as investors start transitioning away from early pandemic winners. As Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) just-reported fourth-quarter earnings report shows (and Walt Disney's before it), it's becoming more difficult to attract subscribers to streaming services now that the lockdown phase of the pandemic is well in the rearview mirror and out-of-home activities are fully available again. The streaming service leader reported 8.3 million net new subscribers in the fourth quarter, lower than the 8.5 million subscribers it had guided toward, marking Netflix's slowest annual growth in six years.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Crash in 2022

    If you think the stock market has been kind to investors since the March 2020 bottom, take a gander at how handsomely cryptocurrency investors have been rewarded. Seemingly everything worked for crypto investors last year, including buying into blockchain projects that promoted decentralized applications, decentralized finance, and the metaverse. Below are three cryptocurrencies with a common theme that could crash in 2022.

  • Gov. Walz pitches checks for 2.7M Minnesota households

    More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz debuted Thursday, which would channel money to frontline workers and caregivers as well. The DFL governor also wants to repay the state's unemployment insurance debt, a move that has bipartisan support and would prevent a potential large jump in payroll taxes for ...