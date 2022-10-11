Intel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slowdown

3
Mark Gurman and Debby Wu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The layoffs will be announced as early as this month, with the company planning to make the move around the same time as its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The chipmaker had 113,700 employees as of July.

Some divisions, including Intel’s sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the people.

Intel is facing a steep decline in demand for PC processors, its main business, and has struggled to win back market share lost to rivals like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. In July, the company warned that 2022 sales would be about $11 billion lower than it previously expected. Analysts are predicting a third-quarter revenue drop of roughly 15%. And Intel’s once-enviable margins have shriveled: They’re about 15 percentage points narrower than historical numbers of around 60%.

During its second-quarter earnings call, Intel acknowledged that it could make changes to improve profits. “We are also lowering core expenses in calendar year 2022 and will look to take additional actions in the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said at the time.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, declined to comment on the layoffs.

Intel’s last big wave of layoffs occurred in 2016, when it trimmed about 12,000 jobs, or 11% of its total. The company has made smaller cuts since then and shuttered several divisions, including its cellular modem and drone units. Like many companies in the technology industry, Intel also froze hiring earlier this year, when market conditions soured and fears of a recession grew.

Gelsinger took the helm at Intel last year and has been working to restore the company’s reputation as a Silicon Valley legend. But even before the PC slump, it was an uphill fight. Intel lost its long-held technological edge, and its own executives acknowledge that the company’s culture of innovation withered in recent years.

Now a broader slowdown is adding to those challenges. Intel’s PC, data center and artificial intelligence groups are contending with a tech spending downturn, weighing on revenue and profit.

PC sales tumbled 15% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to IDC. HP Inc., Dell Technologies Inc, and Lenovo Group Ltd., which use Intel’s processors in their laptops and desktop PCs, all suffered steep declines.

It’s a particularly awkward moment for Intel to be making cutbacks. The company lobbied heavily for a $52 billion chip-stimulus bill this year, vowing to expand its manufacturing in the US. Gelsinger is planning a building boom that includes bringing the world’s biggest chipmaking hub to Ohio.

At the same time, the company is under intense pressure from investors to shore up its profits. The company’s shares have fallen more than 50% in 2022, with a 20% plunge occurring in the last month alone.

The shares slipped 0.6% to $25.04 in New York on Tuesday.

US tensions with China also have clouded the chip industry’s future. The Biden administration announced new export curbs on Friday, restricting what US technologies companies can sell to the Asian nation. The news sent shares of chipmakers tumbling anew, with Intel falling 5.4% that day.

Intel has been trying to regain its footing in the industry by releasing new PC processors and graphics semiconductors. A key part of its strategy is selling more chips to the data-center market, where rivals AMD and Nvidia Corp. have made inroads. On Tuesday, Google unveiled new Intel-powered technology for its server farms that will help speed artificial intelligence tasks.

Intel is now looking to pursue those goals as a leaner company.

David Zinsner, Intel’s chief financial officer, said after the company’s latest quarterly report that “there are large opportunities for Intel to improve and deliver maximum output per dollar.” The chipmaker expected to see restructuring charges in the third quarter, he said, signaling that cuts were looming.

Some chipmakers, including Nvidia and Micron Technology Inc., have said they’re steering clear of layoffs for now. But other tech companies, such as Oracle Corp. and Arm Ltd., have already been cutting jobs.

(Updates with more on Intel’s strategy in 15th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code-named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the primary computing, Reuters reports. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, the report quoted Google's VP of enginee

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Lates

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Biden approval holds near lowest level of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

    U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, unchanged from a week earlier. Republicans are favored to win the House of Representatives, though experts say Democrats have a better chance of keeping the Senate.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Microsoft's plans to slash Eastside leases signal troubling trend for Bellevue

    The Redmond-based software maker doesn't plan to renew leases on 1.1 million square feet of Eastside office space next year.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Again Today but Tried to Recover

    Nvidia fell with other semiconductor stocks as multiple headwinds conspire against the sector. But is this sector nearing a bottom?

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Credit Suisse faces trial on investors' currency rigging claims

    An attorney for investors suing Credit Suisse Group AG told a jury in U.S. court on Tuesday that chats between traders prove the world's largest banks colluded to fix prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013. Credit Suisse is the last bank defendant remaining in the class action that began in 2013, after 15 others reached $2.31 billion of settlements. Investors have accused Credit Suisse traders of sharing nonpublic pricing information with traders at other banks, including in chat rooms with names such as "Yen Cartel."

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Struggling Ahead of Earnings

    The world's leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips is on many investors' minds these days.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Bear Market Lows; Big Inflation Reports Due

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank to new bear market lows Tuesday as chip stocks and Tesla slumped. Big inflation reports are ahead.

  • Amazon workers in Albany prepare for pivotal union vote

    Amazon (AMZN) workers at an Albany warehouse are set to start voting tomorrow in a pivotal union election that sets up another clash between the company and the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU).

  • Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, ‘Everything is back to normal’

    'I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win.'

  • Nobel Economics Prize: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig win for work on financial crises

    The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research on banks and financial crises.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google's vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.