Intel Says It’s on Course to Regain Chip Production Leadership

9
Ian King
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is hitting all the targets it has set on a path to regain leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, according to the executive responsible for the effort.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’re completely on track,” Intel Vice President Ann Kelleher, the head of technology development, said Monday in a press briefing in San Francisco. “We do quarterly milestones, and according to those milestones we’re ahead or on track.”

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger has vowed to regain leadership in production technology, formerly one of the foundations of the company’s decades of dominance in the $580 billion industry. Kelleher’s team is trying to make up for the chipmaker’s delay in delivering a manufacturing technique that arrived five years later than originally promised. The group is accelerating the effort to introduce new processes at an unprecedented pace.

If Gelsinger’s plan succeeds, Intel stands to reverse market share losses to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. Better production will also allow Intel to attract customers for the CEO’s attempt to take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. in the growing business of contract manufacturing -- making semiconductors for other chip companies.

Kelleher said Intel is taking a far more pragmatic approach than in the past, building in contingency plans to make sure there are no more major delays. It’s also relying more on equipment vendors for help, rather than trying to do all of the work itself, she said.

“Intel in the past had high walls in terms of not sharing,” said Kelleher, who has been with the Santa Clara, California-based company for more than 30 years. “We don’t need to lead in everything.”

Intel is trying to improve its manufacturing capabilities as it struggles with declining revenue and a steep drop in demand for personal computers, which generate more than half its sales. In October, the company said actions including headcount reductions and slower spending on new plants will result in savings of $3 billion next year, with annual cuts swelling to much as $10 billion by the end of 2025.

Manufacturing chips with better production -- with improvements designated in smaller numbers of nanometers, or billionths of a meter -- makes factories more efficient and improves the ability of the electronic components to store and process data in a more efficient way.

Intel is currently mass producing 7-nanometer chips. It is ready to start manufacturing 4-nanometer semiconductors and will be ready to move to 3 nanometers in the second half of 2023, Kelleher said. Originally a measure of the main part of a transistor, the nanometer term is now more loosely applied to signify how advanced companies are relative to their rivals.

Kelleher, who worked her way through Intel’s ranks after starting in its factories, has a prosaic view of the marketing terminology used to compare technology capabilities across the industry.

“Seven measures nothing, we might as well call it ‘George,’” she said.

While terms like 7 nanometer may have little relevance to the actual world of chip production these days, Kelleher is committed to restoring Intel’s luster. She said her budget is secure and won’t be affected by the company’s cost cuts.

Currently TSMC and Samsung are widely credited with having overtaken Intel in production technology. The Taiwanese company pioneered the business of making chips for others, and both companies are now central to the global supply chain. That includes making components for companies including Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., as well as direct Intel rivals such as AMD and Nvidia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel is laying off 90 people at its Santa Clara HQ

    The semiconductor giant notified state officials that it's slashing jobs in Santa Clara and Folsom.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • World Cup Interest Is so High in Japan That a Top Streaming Site Can’t Cope

    (Bloomberg) -- CyberAgent Inc.’s Abema TV had to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game early Tuesday morning local time, as runaway demand pushed the streaming service to its limits.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russi

  • Investors Overseeing $5 Trillion Are Betting That an Economic Recession Can Be Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional investors are loading up on bets that an economic recession can be avoided despite all the warnings to the contrary. It’s a dangerous bet -- for a variety of reasons.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts H

  • China Helps With US Tech Firm Scrutiny in Sign of Easing Tension

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has begun cooperating with US efforts to ensure American technology isn’t routed to China’s military, according to people familiar with the matter, a positive step in relations between the countries since their leaders met last month.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Mus

  • Lexus confirms development of a manual transmission on Electrified Sports flagship

    Lexus confirmed it is working on a manual transmission for electric vehicles, to be implmented on a production version of the Electrified Sports Concept.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Stock splits don't create any real value for shareholders. Given the projected dividend payments I should receive this month, I'll have enough cash to buy another share of Palo Alto before the year ends. Palo Alto Networks has many characteristics I like to see in a growth-focused investment.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and its German partner, BioNTech SE, fired back at Moderna Inc on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed. Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany.

  • Fauci deputy was 'very impressed' with China's COVID lockdown methods, despite 'great cost'

    Transcript of the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that Fauci's deputy deputy was "very impressed" with how China was managing the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

  • Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record sales in China for November. The output reduction was first reported by Bloomberg, which said the move was a reflection of sluggish demand.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) will likely be two of the first customers for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) new plant in Arizona. The plant will likely begin making some of the most advanced chips as early as the end of 2023, Nikkei Asia reports. Apple emerged as the most crucial first-wave customer when the plant began production, with Nvidia likely to follow suit. Other top U.S. chip developers, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDA

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    With GDP growth returning and the Federal Reserve potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes, growth stocks are looking good.

  • The chip shortage could be just about done pummeling the auto industry, experts say — so cars may get a whole lot cheaper in 2023

    The chip shortage has pummeled the auto industry for years, but experts say that could be coming to an end. That's good news for weary car buyers.

  • Boeing reportedly close to Wichita-boosting wide-body order

    The Boeing Co. could end the year with a much-needed gift for its 787 Dreamliner program. The manufacturer is close to an order from United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) for more than 100 Dreamliners as part of an order that Bloomberg reports the carrier’s CEO has been telling pilots would be part of a triple-digit wide-body order that could also include aircraft from Airbus. Boeing (NYSE: BA) has risen in trading each of the past two sessions since the potential deal was reported on Friday.

  • Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

    The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is … The post Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production appeared first on BGR.

  • Retirees: Remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • Stocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks kicked off the week with losses and bond yields climbed as a US services gauge unexpectedly rose, fueling speculation the Federal Reserve will keep its policy tight to tame stubborn inflation.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting th

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Belarus prolongs terms of armys combat readiness check

    Belarus has prolonged the term of combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus check till 12 December. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of Monday, 5 December Quote from the General Staff: "In order to keep the troops ready for use, the term of combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus check has been prolonged till 12 December.