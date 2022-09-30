Intel’s Self-Driving Technology Mobileye Unit Files for US IPO

Michael Hytha and Ian King
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has filed for an initial public offering of its self-driving technology business, Mobileye Global Inc., braving the worst market for new US listings since the Financial Crisis more than a decade ago.

The company didn’t disclose terms of the planned share sale in its filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Mobileye will continue to be controlled by Intel after the IPO, according to the filing.

If the listing goes ahead this year, it could be one of the biggest US offerings of 2022. Currently, only two companies have raised more than $1 billion on New York exchanges since Jan. 1, in a year in which the US share of listings has shrunk to less then a seventh of the global total from half in 2021.

Intel expects the IPO to value Mobileye at as much as $30 billion, less than originally hoped, Bloomberg News reported this month.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is trying to capitalize on the Israel-based business, acquired in 2017, with a partial spinoff of its shares. Mobileye makes chips for cameras and drive-assistance features, and is seen as a prized asset as the car industry races toward fully automated vehicles.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Mobileye plans for its shares to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MBLY.

