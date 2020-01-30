Inteliquent Promotes Ed O'Hara to CEO

O'Hara's experience makes for smooth transition from departing CEO Fritz Hendricks

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, Inc., a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable and robust voice and messaging services, announced that it has promoted Ed O'Hara, current Inteliquent CFO, to CEO of the company. Effective Feb. 7, O'Hara will succeed Fritz Hendricks, who is leaving for personal and family health reasons.

With 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sector, for the past two years Mr. O'Hara has led the finance and human resources functions at Inteliquent. Prior to joining Inteliquent, Mr. O'Hara held CFO roles at cloud services and communications companies Datapipe, Sidera Networks and RCN.

Mr. Hendricks has been a valuable member of the leadership team at the company for the past 17 years, building what is today one of the largest independent and fully integrated telecommunications networks in the country, which reaches more than 90% of the U.S. population. He also established an industry-leading CPaaS platform with best-in-class customer support serving the nation's largest wireline, wireless, cable and cloud communication service providers, and enterprise customers.

"Over my 39 years in the industry I have had the opportunity to participate in several industry leading solutions," said Mr. Hendricks. "Along the way I have been blessed with outstanding team and customer relationships that helped shape my life. As I transition to my personal matters, I leave knowing that Ed shares the same passion for our team members and for helping customers succeed."

"I am excited to take on this new responsibility," said Mr. O'Hara. "Fritz has been a tremendous leader who has built the Inteliquent network and CPaaS platforms into what they are today—and always with a focus on our customers and employees," he added. "I look forward to building on the foundation that Fritz has established."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Fritz for his outstanding leadership over the years," said Phil Canfield, Inteliquent Chairman and Managing Director at GTCR. "We have great confidence in Ed's ability to drive the growth of the business going forward."

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent is a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable and robust voice and messaging services. The foundation of our services is our network, which is trusted by the nation's largest wireline, wireless, cable, long distance and cloud communication service providers, and enterprise customers. Every month the Inteliquent network carries over 22 billion voice minutes and text messages, serving over 196 markets and reaching over 10,000 on-net rate centers across the U.S. We are committed to enabling customers with the capabilities they need to deliver communications solutions across various applications in a continuously changing environment. For more information, please visit www.inteliquent.com .

