Can Intellabridge Technology (CNSX:INTL) Fund Its Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Intellabridge Technology (CNSX:INTL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Intellabridge Technology Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2019, Intellabridge Technology had US$108k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$1.5m. So it seems to us it had a cash runway of less than two months from June 2019. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Intellabridge Technology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Intellabridge Technology did book revenue of US$1.6m, but its revenue from operations was less, at just US$1.6m. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. It's possible that the 19% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Intellabridge Technology has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can Intellabridge Technology Raise Cash?

While Intellabridge Technology is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Intellabridge Technology's cash burn of US$1.5m is about 171% of its CA$1.1m market capitalisation. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

How Risky Is Intellabridge Technology's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Intellabridge Technology's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. While not as bad as its cash runway, its cash burn reduction is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. Looking at the metrics in this article all together, we consider its cash burn situation to be rather dangerous, and likely to cost shareholders one way or the other. Notably, our data indicates that Intellabridge Technology insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.