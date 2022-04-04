‘An intellectual giant’: Michael A. Finney, CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council, dies at 65

South Florida has lost one of its most dedicated champions of economic prosperity.

Michael A. Finney, president and CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council, died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, said council Chief Marketing Officer Maria Budet. He was 65.

The medical emergency happened in the morning inside his Coconut Grove home. Finney was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died later, Budet said.

The news of Finney’s death sent shock waves through the region, particularly among the people who knew him as an active and healthy man who would often ride a scooter to work. Just last Friday, he had flown back to Miami from Israel where he joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and others to promote the county as a global economic hub.

“Miami-Dade County lost a brilliant mind and many of us lost a dear friend,” Levine Cava said in a statement Sunday night. “He spent his career helping communities grow, strengthening their economies, and creating pathways to prosperity for residents believing at his core that everyone deserved the chance to succeed.”

“I will especially cherish the memory of our week together in Israel, and the legacy of unwavering dedication he leaves behind,” she added.

George Bermudez, chair of the council’s board of directors, said he was “shocked and profoundly saddened” by Finney’s sudden passing.

“Mike was an inspiring, brilliant, and humble leader whose commitment to this community was unmatched,” he said in a statement. “The entire Beacon Council family — our board of directors, investors, and team — appreciate how lucky we were to have Mike at the helm and are devastated by his loss.”

Finney, a father of three and husband to Gina, was appointed to lead the council in 2017, where he immediately “underwent a trial by fire” as leader of a tri-county proposal to attract 50,000 jobs and billions in spending from Amazon, the Miami Herald reported. The bid was attractive enough to land South Florida on Amazon’s short list of 20 finalist candidates, though it ultimately fell short.

Still, in an interview in 2020, Finney told the Herald that the process ultimately helped lay the groundwork for ongoing collaboration among Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Within a few years, the Michigan native ingrained himself within the community.

Miami-Dade loses a ‘gift’

Eric Knowles, CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, said the county has lost a “gift.”

“Mike Finney, although transplanted, lived Miami-Dade each and every day of his life, working to let the world know how great a community we are,” he said. “A giant among men!”

But his stature never stopped him from advocating for the little guy, said Dexter Bridgeman, CEO and founder of MIA Media Group, the publisher of Legacy Magazine.

“I think of Mike as a man who walked with kings, but never lost the common touch,” Bridgeman, a member of the urban task force, noted. “He was that type of guy.”

William “Bill” Diggs, the newly elected executive director of Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, said Finney was an “intellectual giant.”

“He focused on the underserved communities, reaching back and lifting up those who needed a hand,” he said. “He was connected, a good Black man.”

Jaret Davis, co-managing shareholder of the Miami office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, described Finney as a consummate gentlemen as well as one of the top economic development professionals in the country.

“I think he became one of those beacons, no pun intended, that can bring various aspects of this county together,” he said. “Under Mike’s leadership, he really helped to make the Miami brand grow even stronger.”

Alfred Sanchez, president and CEO of Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, said Finney was a humble, kind and reserved professional despite his great achievements.

“His leadership will be remembered for a long time, and he will be so sorely missed,” he said.

Before his role at the council, Finney served then Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder as senior advisor for economic growth and was president and CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

He held multiple degrees, receiving a Master of Arts in Human Resources from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor in Business Administration at Saginaw Valley State University.

Finney is survived by his wife Gina, his sons Michael Jr., Marcus and Austin, and his grandchildren.

“For Mike, it was about more than being a Black leader, he represented the entire mosaic of our South Florida community,” Bridgeman said.