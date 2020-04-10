IntelliDyne Announces Funding to Support Employees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a Government Information Technology firm has announced the creation of two funds aimed at supporting employees and their families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IntelliDyne COVID-19 Support Fund has been established to provide additional compensation for staff supporting essential services and missions of national importance at client locations.

The IntelliDyne COVID-19 Relief Fund was put in place by the company to provide financial support for any employee or immediate family member who contracts the COVID-19 virus. This fund will enable IntelliDyne to provide aid to employees that fall ill or are directly affected by the virus. IntelliDyne's COVID-19 Relief Fund is effective immediately and will be in place through November 1, 2020.

To date, IntelliDyne has transitioned over 90% of employees to telework. However, a small percentage of the staff continue to report to government sites in order to ensure critical government functions are not interrupted. The workload and pressure for those employees working on site in critical areas has increased exponentially as this pandemic has unfolded.

IntelliDyne CEO, Robert Grey stated, "Our Government is doing everything possible to protect Americans throughout this crisis. Government employees have done an incredible job across the board - putting in marathon work hours, going on little sleep, and taking on additional responsibilities and risks in new areas to innovate. Our people are doing the same, without being asked. The executive team at IntelliDyne wants to assure our employees that both they and their families will be taken care of all the way through this challenging situation, however long it goes. What we don't need for our employees will go to the first responders, health care workers, and others who are risking everything to get us through this crisis."

