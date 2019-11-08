Intelligence community unveils plans for disclosing foreign electoral interference; promises no 'partisan politics'

WASHINGTON — On Friday afternoon, almost a year before the 2020 presidential election, the intelligence community published new guidelines outlining how officials will decide how and when to notify potential victims of foreign interference in U.S. elections.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the intelligence community’s top agency in charge of coordinating information sharing between its 17 members, the new framework will “supplement” existing laws on victim notification and aim to “protect the American people” and “secure the integrity of our elections” by more quickly making information about threats available.

President Trump approved the new framework on Halloween, a senior intelligence official told journalists in a phone call Friday afternoon.

Yahoo News photo illustration; photos: AP, Getty Images More

The new guidelines aim to create a clear path to disclosing sensitive information about specific threats to the owners and operators of election infrastructure, to targets of interference, to other “affected entities,” to Congress or to the American people, according to a written overview of the new policy by the ODNI. Critically, it says, “Partisan politics shall not play a role in the decision to provide notifications.”

The explicit guidance on partisan politics comes after several years of contentious debate about the 2016 presidential election, which saw widespread Russian interference targeting then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Prior to the election, the Obama administration was fearful that public disclosure about Russian meddling might lead critics to conclude the White House was acting to help Clinton.

The new guidelines, however, are designed to address those concerns and enable the prompt disclosure of information.

Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking the day after the presidential election in 2016. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg) More

“There is an agreed-upon sense of urgency,” said the senior intelligence official on the press call on Friday. “There is really a sense of urgency to operationalize this information as quickly as possible.”

Those disclosures might be private, intended only for the targets, or public, intended to inform the general population. For example, if two local counties were victims of a specific cyberattack and were notified by the FBI, the framework would allow the government to have another avenue to warn other potential targets, such as a higher-ranking state election official, without necessarily disclosing the specific details about the original victim, who might prefer to maintain anonymity. Additionally, it would allow intelligence officials to release a public statement or brief journalists on a specific threat to elections, like a social media disinformation campaign, in order to broadly warn the American public.

Following the 2016 presidential election, the intelligence community took the rare step of publicly announcing its belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his intelligence agencies to wage an “influence campaign in 2016” designed to “undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.”

That campaign consisted of disinformation spread across social media by humans and bots, the hacking and dumping of politicians’ private emails and files, and, finally, probing outdated voting infrastructure for potential vulnerabilities. In a sign of how seriously it takes these kinds of threats, the intelligence community ultimately decided publishing sensitive details about Russia’s efforts was worth the risk of potentially exposing one of its top spies in Russia, and was ultimately forced to extract him and his family and relocate them to the Washington area, where he was later discovered by the press and moved again.