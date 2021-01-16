An intelligence report by Capitol Police warned 'Congress itself' could be targeted, days before the deadly siege on the US Capitol, according to The Washington Post

Kelsey Vlamis
US Capitol riots aftermath
The aftermath of the US Capitol Building riots. Leah Millis/Reuters

  • In a report produced days before the deadly siege on the US Capitol, Capitol Police intelligence warned "Congress itself" could be the target of an attack by pro-Trump protesters.

  • The January 3 report, obtained by The Washington Post, said Trump supporters saw January 6 "as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election" and that this "sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent."

  • Following the attack, US Capitol Police has come under scrutiny for failing to prevent the breach of the Capitol building.

In a report produced days before the deadly siege on the US Capitol, Capitol Police intelligence warned "Congress itself" could be the target of an attack by pro-Trump protesters.

"Supporters of the current president see January 6, 2021, as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election," a portion of the report, obtained by The Washington Post, says. "This sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent."

"Unlike previous post-election protests, the targets of the pro-Trump supporters are not necessarily the counter-protesters as they were previously, but rather Congress itself is the target on the 6th," the report says.

A Capitol Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Since a violent mob attacked the Capitol building, causing lawmakers to evacuate and leaving five people dead, the US Capitol Police has come under scrutiny for failing to prevent the breach.

The day after the attack, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the resignation of Steven Sund, chief of the Capitol Police. Sund announced his resignation hours later.

One Capitol Police officer told Insider's Ashley Collman that he and others expected to work Wednesday due to the planned protest rallies, but were told to go home. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that law enforcement anticipated violence on the Capitol that day.

An FBI report, also obtained by the Post, warned of "war" at the US Capitol a day before the insurrection occurred.

The 12-page report from Capitol Police intelligence warning of a threat to Congress was produced January 3, three days before the attack.

The report clearly spells out the possibility of violence by supporters of President Donald Trump on January 6, citing multiple protests that were scheduled to take place on Capitol grounds that day.

It noted the "Stop the Steal" protest was promoted by the president himself and could draw thousands of people, as high-profile speakers - including members of Congress - were expected to attend.

"This combined with Stop the Steal's propensity to attract white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence, may lead to a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike," the report said.

