New intelligence report falls short on finding COVID-19 origins, reports say

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The White House received a new classified intelligence report about the origins of the coronavirus on Tuesday, but it did not come to a solid conclusion as to whether the virus originated in animals before transferring to humans or was released from a lab, according to news reports.

Biden had asked the intelligence community in May to step up efforts to investigate COVID-19's origins after officials could not agree on a conclusion. According to The Washington Post, intelligence officials will seek to release portions of the report publicly.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said part of the reason for inconclusiveness was a lack of information about China.

“It was a deep dive, but you can only go so deep as the situation allows,” a U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal. “If China’s not going to give access to certain data sets, you’re never really going to know.”

Partisan battle over COVID origins: Rand Paul accused Anthony Fauci of lying to Congress. Then, it got loud.

The World Health Organization and China concluded back in March that it was "extremely unlikely" the virus escaped from a lab, a theory that emerged from a series of sources with circumstantial evidence, including repeated assertions from former President Donald Trump and his allies, without citing specific evidence.

Further speculation was based on the proximity of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to the wildlife market where the first cases of the coronavirus were traced in Wuhan, and China's initial unwillingness to share information about the virus.

Early theories were that the virus is zoonotic, and jumped directly from animals to humans because that is how over 70% of new human infections began in recent decades. One possible explanation is that the virus jumped from bats to humans, or first to another animal before spreading to humans.

An intelligence report in May found that three researchers at a lab in Wuhan, China, the city where the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have originated, fell sick in the fall of 2019. They sought treatment for flu-like symptoms at a hospital and their illnesses predated the first reporting of illnesses from China. The report fueled speculation about whether the Wuhan Institute of Virology employees could have been infected with the novel coronavirus, though not enough evidence has emerged one way or another.

Animals or lab?: Top American scientists join call for answers

Scientists have said that the lack of information has fed conspiracy theories, and partisan back-and-forth over the issue and the U.S.' support for the World Health Organization has turned the source of the virus into a political flashpoint.

Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul have fixated on whether the National Institutes of Health can be implicated in funding "gain-of-function" research, which includes increasing the transmissibility of viruses, at the Wuhan lab. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has vehemently denied this claim.

The inconclusiveness has also added strain to an already tense relationship between the U.S. and China, with officials imploring the Chinese government to be more forthcoming with information.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House receives inconclusive classified report on COVID origins

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli leader meets with Biden as Mideast tensions grow

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden comes in the midst of heightened tensions with its regional arch-enemy, Iran, and as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip. Bennett, in his first state visit overseas since taking office, was scheduled to meet Wednesday with senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and on Thursday with Biden. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office before his departure, Bennett said the top priority in his conversation with Biden would be Iran, “especially the leapfrogging in the past two to three years in the Iranian nuclear program.”

  • Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

    The risk of starvation, disease and persecution rises for the millions who will be left behind after a chaotic exodus from Kabul airport ends, the aid agencies said. U.S. President Joe Biden has said the United States is on pace to finish evacuations by Aug. 31, but left open the chance of extending the deadline.

  • Ukraine marks Independence Day vowing to reclaim annexed territory

    Ukraine held its first military parade in several years, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence and declaring it would reclaim areas of its territory annexed by Russia. "We are fighting for our people, because it is possible to temporarily occupy territories, but it is impossible to occupy people's love for Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a ceremony before the parade. Relations between Kyiv and Moscow collapsed after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and the outbreak of war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people in seven years.

  • U.S. scrambles to complete Afghanistan pullout as threat of attacks rises

    The Taliban said earlier on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31, and asked Washington to stop urging highly skilled Afghans to leave the country. In remarks at the White House, Biden said the United States was racing to meet that deadline https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/what-happens-after-bidens-evacuation-force-leaves-afghanistan-2021-08-24 as concerns mount over the threat of militant attacks. "The sooner we can finish, the better," Biden said.

  • Delta-driven surge enters deadlier phase in US – and who's dying is changing; Fauci promotes monoclonal antibodies: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci called Tuesday for increased used of another intervention that can serve as both treatment and prevention. Latest COVID-19 news:

  • AP asks DeSantis to stop aide's "harassing behavior" toward reporter

    The Associated Press’ incoming CEO is asking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to put a stop to his press secretary’s "harassing behavior" that she says has endangered one of the organization's journalists in our state.What happened: DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended for violating rules on abusive behavior after she encouraged her followers to target longtime Florida reporter Brendan Farrington.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Jumping Today

    Investors are happy that the FDA didn't ask for more information to supplement Axsome's regulatory filing for AXS-05.

  • Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

    A gunshot detection system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars and is touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, Chicago's nonpartisan watchdog agency concluded. In a scathing report released Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General's Public Safety section said the police department data it examined “does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun-related crime." The inspector general’s office found that between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 31 of this year, over 50,000 ShotSpotter alerts were confirmed as probable gunshots, but that actual evidence of a gun-related crime was found in about 4,500 instances, or only about 9%.

  • Biden Calls for Mandates as FDA Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, which until now had been used under emergency authorization. The vaccine has also been given a new name: Comirnaty. The first Covid-19 vaccine to receive full approval, Comirnaty can be given to everyone aged 16 and older. The green light from the FDA opens the door to wider use of vaccine mandates at a variety of private and public institutions, and could help reduce resist

  • After Pfizer Approval, New School Vax Rules; All NYC Educators Have Til Sept. 27

    Eight months after the Food and Drug Administration first granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the agency announced full approval Monday for all Americans 16 and older. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional […]

  • FDA Grants Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Full Approval

    Americans have been receiving the two-dose regimen for more than nine months thanks to an emergency use authorization.

  • Biden Admin Announces Ban On A Common Pesticide Linked To Child Health Problems

    Chlorpyrifos can cause neurotoxicity and memory loss.

  • Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval

    It is the first Covid jab to receive federal approval, and opens the door to new vaccine mandates.

  • FDA gives full authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

    During an announcement this morning, acting FDA Administrator Janet Woodcock said the agency’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 marks “a pivotal moment” in the fight against the coronavirus.

  • FDA fully approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which could be an 'important confidence-builder'

    FDA fully approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which could be an 'important confidence-builder'

  • China's critical data rules not aimed at firms planning foreign IPOs - regulator

    China's coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms planning overseas listings, and all companies must be involved in ensuring network security, a senior cyberspace regulatory official said. Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), made the comments at a State Council briefing on Tuesday, when asked how the rules would affect such firms as well as those involved in foreign trade. The rules are to take effect on Sept. 1, the day when the country's new data security law will also be implemented.

  • Senators question FDA on work with opioid maker consultant

    Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation's overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest in its work with McKinsey and Co. The senators sent a letter Monday to the FDA noting that the agency paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008.

  • FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine in major pandemic milestone

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval Monday to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, whose shots are now the first to move beyond emergency status since the pandemic began. The highly anticipated announcement was expected to boost confidence in the vaccine, potentially encouraging some of the 85 million unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. It may ...

  • Biden repeats plea for Americans to get vaccinated after Pfizer receives full FDA approval

    The Food and Drug Administration gave its long-anticipated approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, spurring President Biden to again make the case for hesitant Americans to get inoculated.

  • FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, a move the Biden administration is hoping will convince holdouts to get the shots.