Intelligence reveals how many high-precision missiles Russia has left

The intelligence called the number of high-precision missiles in Russia
The intelligence called the number of high-precision missiles in Russia

"They have Iskander, Kh-101 and Kh-555 (missiles),” Skybytskyi said.

“According to our estimates, they have no more than 20% of their pre-war stocks and war-time production remaining. That’s about 550 items in total.”

He said it is enough for two or three mass missile attacks with about 80 missiles per strike.

"The most recent strike consisted of about 30 high-precision missiles. It means there is a shortage of them and they aren't able to replenish their stocks," Skybytskyi said.

He added that Russia is using domestic and Iranian-made drones to compensate for the lack of missiles.

Also, Russia is transforming S-300 and S-400 missiles for use as surface-to-surface missiles.

"The last incident in Dnipro demonstrated that Russia uses old Soviet-made missiles against civilian infrastructure, such as Kh-22 (anti-ship missiles) with liquid-fuel rocket engines.

“They were produced in the 1970s and 1980s and are outdated. It's dangerous to use such weapons (in civilian areas)."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

