Intelligence reveals the number of Kadyrov militants fighting in Ukraine

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 11:46 AM

About 2,500 militants from the Chechen Republic took part in the military invasion of Ukraine, the Chief Intelligence Directorate reports.

Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate

Quote: "It is significant that despite all the training, morale and equipment that Kadyrov's TikTokers apparently had, even outside the active combat zone, out of 2,500 mercenaries, about a hundred have been killed, about three hundred have been injured, and more than sixty have fled Ukraine, leaving their weapons and ammunition behind."

Details: The Intelligence Directorate noted that Kadyrov's militants came to Ukraine in the second echelon of the offensive and were involved in house searches, the bullying of hostages and civilians, robberies and looting.

Kadyrov’s army was later ordered to stop Russians who were fleeing and to shoot those who refused to fight as an example to others.

Now the invaders from Chechnya have moved to the Luhansk and Mariupol areas, where they have continued looting and making TikTok videos about their "exploits".

Reminder: Russian journalists claim that the units that report to Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, are suffering heavy losses of dead and injured soldiers every day, but this is being expertly covered up using PR techniques.