Intelligence suggests slowdown in Russian military industry — Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) has recorded a slowdown in the output of Russia’s military industry, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Dec. 21.

In the message, Zelenskyy referred to intelligence updates that highlighted signals of a “deceleration” in the Russian defense industry.

"We will further assist in this deceleration," said Zelenskyy.

On Dec. 4, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat disclosed that Russia is replenishing its stockpile of strategic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Kyis assesses that approximately 900 high-precision long-range missiles remain in Russia's arsenal.

On Dec. 19, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said that Russia has ramped up production of missiles and drones beyond pre-invasion levels. Nevertheless, Yusov noted, these volumes will not permit Moscow to amass a significant stockpile of long-weapons.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine