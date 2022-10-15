Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ILAG) Other Key Executive Shun Hui is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 75% last week

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 52% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$51m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Intelligent Living Application Group.

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intelligent Living Application Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Intelligent Living Application Group, for yourself, below.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Intelligent Living Application Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Shun Hui, who is also the company's Other Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 13%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are Po Wang Hui and Yu Bun Lau, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 13%. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Po Wang Hui is also Chief Technology Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Yu Bong Lau directly holds 13% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Intelligent Living Application Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a US$61m stake in this US$118m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 48% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Intelligent Living Application Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Intelligent Living Application Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Intelligent Living Application Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

