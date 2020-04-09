NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2024



Key Questions Answered in this Report:







• Why should an investor consider venturing into the intelligent soft robotics market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

• For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the intelligent soft robotics market?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2016-2019?

• Which product and technology segments are expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the intelligent soft robotics market during 2019-2024, and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

• Which are the key application areas in the intelligent soft robotics market?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of having robotic setups, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2024?



Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The global intelligent soft robotics market analyzed is expected to showcase healthy growth.The intelligent soft robotics market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 37% on the basis of capacity during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



The demand for intelligent soft robotic solutions has massively grown in the past years.High environmental concerns have resulted in the transformation of various industries and led to innovation of multiple technologies that enable the usage of renewable sources of energy.



Intelligent soft robotics addresses the ongoing issue of handling delicate objects that able to present an extensive amount of opportunities to revolutionize the working principle of different end-user industry such as food & beverage, logistics, space, defense and healthcare.



The intelligent soft robotics market is currently in its upscaling phase.The concept of soft robotics has been gaining traction owing to the rising need for automation.



However, even though the technology is theoretically much researched and studied, the practical operation is still upscaling and has not reached the stage of full-fledged commercialization.Most of the intelligent soft robotics are being operated on a pilot basis with the help of government funding and subsidies.



Currently, the establishment of intelligent soft robotic manufacturing is expensive, but with the materialization of learning curves, the high capital cost is anticipated to decline.



Expert Quote



"Rising demand for logistics in the e-commerce industry for the order fulfilment is one of the primary drivers for the adoption of robotics. E-commerce players such as Amazon Inc. (U.S.), and Walmart (U.S.) have substantial opportunities to adopt intelligent soft robotics in their warehouses. Moreover, the adoption of robots in the food industry has been significantly growing over the years in every step of food processing for enhanced operational efficiency. Other industries such as defense and healthcare are among the early adopters of intelligent soft robots boosting the growth of the intelligent soft robotics market."



Scope of the Intelligent Soft Robotics Market



The Intelligent Soft Robotics Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, end user, component, mobility, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine intelligent soft robotics in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that has been analyzed.



The intelligent soft robotics market is segregated by region under four major segments, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Intelligent Soft Robotics Market



The key market players in the Intelligent Soft Robotics Market include Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Empire Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Franka Emika GmbH (Germany), GLI Technology Limited (China) and Soft Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Switzerland

• Italy

• Sweden

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



