Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu
·2 min read

(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 4)

By Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said.

Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026.

The company's shares fell about 6%, while those of AMD slipped 1% on Friday.

AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal. AMD is now about $1 billion short of Intel's roughly $182 billion market cap, both far from Nvidia's $585 billion.

In servers, AMD had less than 5% market share in 2018, but now holds 15%. This could go as high as 25%, WestPark Capital analyst Ruben Roy said. In PCs, he expects AMD market share to reach high 20s from its current 18% to 20% range.

"We think share gains will continue as Intel tries to catch up on manufacturing process tech."

But Wall Street is less enthused with Intel's latest chip plans, which analysts said lacked "credibility" amid tough competition, and include muted gross margin growth and aggressive spending.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar said there was no imminent threat to Nvidia and AMD from Intel's ambitious roadmap. "Intel only plans to find its normal cadence but is not really expected to take any meaningful share."

Once a market leader in the semiconductor space, Intel gave up its spot to Samsung Electronics in 2021 for the first time since 2018, Gartner data showed, while AMD jumped to the tenth spot from 14.

(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Roku Stock Sinks. But Here Is What Investors Are Missing.

    Roku came up short on its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and the stock is plunging. But analysts at Needham believe there are three key things investors are missing.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • California bills aim to curb anti-Asian attacks against women, vulnerable groups

    California lawmakers, working with the nonprofit groups Stop AAPI Hate, introduced two bills Thursday that aim to combat harassment and violence against women

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • Russian cafe makes cake in Valieva's honor

    This cake was made in honor of Kamila ValievaLocation: St. Petersburg, RussiaA cafe in St. Petersburg has introduced an almond sponge caketopped off by a pair of ice skates made of basil and lemon mousse(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) CO-FOUNDER OF THE BUDDY CAFE, ANDREI ALEXANDROV, SAYING:"Our team is close and quite sports-oriented, and the brilliant figure skater Kamila Valieva inspired us to create this dessert. She champions Russia. She inspired us to do street art and several days later, we started to work on this dessert.""The butterfly is a symbol of her lightness, her soaring flight. Ice skates mean the weight of injustice and hype around her."The teenage figure skater tumbled to fourth placein the women's singles event at the Beijing GamesShe tested positive for a banned substance in December 2021

  • This Growth Stock Is Down 66% but Could Grow Sales 268% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    In that latter bucket is real estate technology company Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), which went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last spring. Latch sells hardware and software products to residential and commercial buildings. Its core customers are large new apartment buildings, but it's also venturing into commercial properties.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • 2 Real Estate Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    These two stocks are headed in the wrong direction, and the risks far outweigh any potential reward.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • 2 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    On all three counts, I think building products company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and tool maker Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) are strong candidates to consider adding to your portfolio. This company manufactures building products in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, fire and safety, and building controls niches. OpenBlue will help drive the company's growth in three ways.

  • Billionaire investor Dan Loeb says there's an epic $1 trillion opportunity in Amazon that the market is failing to see

    In a private call with Third Point investors, Loeb put AWS' enterprise value above $1.5 trillion and its core retail business at $1 trillion, the WSJ reported.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed what stocks they bought and sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard ST Inf Prot Sec Idx Adm A+ (A-) Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm A+ (C) Vanguard Russell 1000 Gro Idx ...

  • Why Options Traders are Targeting Palantir Stock Today

    Palantir reported lackluster fourth-quarter earnings