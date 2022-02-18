Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu
·2 min read

(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 4)

By Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said.

Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026.

The company's shares fell about 6%, while those of AMD slipped 1% on Friday.

AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal. AMD is now about $1 billion short of Intel's roughly $182 billion market cap, both far from Nvidia's $585 billion.

In servers, AMD had less than 5% market share in 2018, but now holds 15%. This could go as high as 25%, WestPark Capital analyst Ruben Roy said. In PCs, he expects AMD market share to reach high 20s from its current 18% to 20% range.

"We think share gains will continue as Intel tries to catch up on manufacturing process tech."

But Wall Street is less enthused with Intel's latest chip plans, which analysts said lacked "credibility" amid tough competition, and include muted gross margin growth and aggressive spending.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar said there was no imminent threat to Nvidia and AMD from Intel's ambitious roadmap. "Intel only plans to find its normal cadence but is not really expected to take any meaningful share."

Once a market leader in the semiconductor space, Intel gave up its spot to Samsung Electronics in 2021 for the first time since 2018, Gartner data showed, while AMD jumped to the tenth spot from 14.

(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Slides After Analyst Day. Wall Street Sees Risks From Foundry Plans.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger says the microprocessor company is the next great growth story, but the rewards are far away, and a lot has to go right.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Earnings season: Some of the guidance has 'not been that great' and those stocks are getting hit

    Wealth Consulting Group CIO Jim Worden joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about understanding market and investor behaviors, earnings amid periods of inflation and supply chain worries, Nvidia and the hotel industry, and the energy sector.

  • ‘The Bloody Czar’: Did a False-Flag Operation Fuel Putin’s Rise?

    David Satter on how Vladimir Putin rose from obscurity to the pinnacle of power in Moscow.

  • Intel delays its first Arc desktop gaming GPUs until spring

    Project Endgame, which offers access to Arc GPUs through the cloud, will arrive later this year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks Zoomed This Week

    There's a reason why Super Bowl commercials are so popular -- they leave a lasting impression on the audience and are hugely sought after by companies trying to build a consumer base. In its latest 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, Soros' investment fund, Soros Funds Management, revealed an ownership of 19.8 million shares of Rivian worth more than $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Intel sees no big profit margin gains before 2025, would mull consortium for Arm

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp expects its profit margin to drop this year and then be steady for several years as it invests in new technologies and factories to meet rising chip demand, but added it forecasts climbs from 2025. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger also said Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd. Gross margins are set to drop to 52% this year from nearly 58% last year on a non-GAAP basis, Intel said at its Investor Day conference on Thursday.

  • NIO’s Price Target Is Cut Because That’s What Happens When Stocks Drop

    CLSA analyst Soobin Park cuts her price target on NIO stock to $35 a share from $60, but retains her Buy rating on the stock.

  • Walmart Is Winning the Inflation Wars

    Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) latest earnings report was packed with good news for investors about the business: The company grew sales on top of soaring results a year ago and projected another solid annual performance ahead in fiscal 2023. Walmart is using its size advantage to help win market share against competitors, both big and small, which are struggling to find enough inventory and labor today. Walmart's growth slowed compared to a year ago but stayed in positive territory.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Exelixis (EXEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 314.29% and 26.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Miami reportedly sees blockchain-focused VC deal skyrocket in 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the surge in block-chain venture capital investments within the city of Miami in 2021 and how the mayor is pushing the use of the city's own cryptocurrency,&nbsp;

  • Ohio regulators approve Union County solar farm with construction to start this year

    State regulators have approved a solar farm in Union County, the second project to be approved for the county in recent months.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • COVID-19: Doctor 'cautiously optimistic' that pandemic moving toward 'endemic phase'

    MITRE Chief Medical Officer and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jay Schnitzer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the COVID-19 deaths drop following the Omicron surge and Danish cases increase after the restrictions are lifted.