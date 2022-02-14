Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

Mobileye driverless technology at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
Hyunjoo Jin
·1 min read

By Hyunjoo Jin

San Francisco (Reuters) - Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters.

Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal.

The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

Mobileye plans to deploy robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of this year pending regulatory approval. It is also working with Silicon Valley startup Udelv to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the United States by 2023.

Mobileye will prove to U.S. federal and state regulators that its self-driving system would be safer than a human driver, said Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) at Mobileye.

"On a technology perspective, we feel very, very bullish and very strongly that the technology is actually close to being ready," he said.

The executives said shuttles will help save on driver costs, address driver shortages, as well as addressing urban problems such as emissions and congestion.

"We see the interesting opportunities and growth of this autonomous mover, autonomous shuttle market. So we see it as a blue ocean," Marco Kollmeier, managing director of Benteler EV Systems GmbH, said.

Benteler EV Systems, part of German automotive parts group Benteler International AG, will build the shuttles that meet automotive industry and safety standards for public road.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

    Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine are going into a new round on Monday as Germany's chancellor heads for Kyiv. Over the weekend, some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded new shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days. As political leaders look for a way to defuse spiraling tensions, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain clarified comments appearing to suggest that his country could consider dropping its ambition to join NATO to avoid war with Russia.

  • Slalom winner Vlhova leaving Olympics early with ankle issue

    Slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova is leaving the Beijing Olympics early due to an inflamed left ankle tendon and will miss the Alpine combined event in which she would have been a challenger to Mikaela Shiffrin, the favorite in the race. “Having reached her goal of gold in the slalom and considering this small physical problem, we are putting the priority on her next goals and we don’t want to risk making things worse by aiming for a medal in the combined,” Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, told The Associated Press on Sunday. The Alpine combined is scheduled for Thursday.

  • AP Top Stories February 13 P

    Here are the top stories for Sunday, February 13th: US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine; Police arrest protesters at US-Canada bridge; Protest in the Hague over virus rules; Rescued migrants brought to Lampedusa.

  • Bionic eye tech aims to help blind people see

    Several firms are working on artificial eye tech that incorporates wireless, embedded sensors.

  • Privacy in DeFi may become critical, says DappRadar COO

    DappRadar has recently announced that it will add support for dapps powered by the Oasis Network, and that it will join together with the web3 privacy blockchain’s ecosystem team to launch a new accelerator program for developers.

  • Audra McDonald on illuminating our history on ‘The Gilded Age’: ‘The Black elite did exist’

    HBO may have a hit on its hands if the first few episodes of The Gilded Age are any indication […] The post Audra McDonald on illuminating our history on ‘The Gilded Age’: ‘The Black elite did exist’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. begins evacuation of Kyiv embassy

    U.S. begins evacuation of Kyiv embassy

  • 12 Companies NASA Says Are Go for Launch

    When it comes to space launch, the more safety you want, the more money you can expect to pay. United Launch Alliance, for example -- the joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) that has historically been NASA's favorite launch contractor -- has an unparalleled record of launch success, with 148 straight launches to orbit (through Jan.

  • Catfished: Here's one woman's story, how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim

    Myriah Johnson's social media account was used as part of a "catfishing" ruse. Here's how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim.

  • Pre-Inca mummies nearly 1000 years old found in Peru

    Location: Lima, PeruArchaeologists have found 14 pre-Incan mummiesThey are thought to be between 800 and 1000 years oldSix of the mummies are childrenArchaeologists believe they were sacrificed in honor of a prominent figure within the local eliteName: Pieter van Dalen Luna, Archaeologist and professor at National University of San Marcos"As part of the funerary rites other people were sacrificed in his honor. They were placed in the tomb's entrance so that they could accompany him in the path of the dead, towards the final destination. Andine societies believed that after passing away, people didn't disappear. Death wasn't an ending but a beginning, a transition to a parallel world."Ceramic pots, decorated calabashes, and knitting gear were also found at the site

  • National Security Adviser Says Russia, Not U.S., Is ‘Source Of The Alarm’ In Ukraine

    The White House's Jake Sullivan spoke about what has become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

  • Off-duty Fort Worth sergeant accused of destroying evidence in case, police say

    A Fort Worth police sergeant has been placed on restricted duty.

  • EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

    U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating scrutiny of nationality-switching. Eileen Gu, the prodigious — and, depending on who you ask, prodigal — freestyle skier who chose to compete for her mother's native China over her native U.S., has drawn critical coverage that has at times veered into plain racism and misogyny. Mutable nationality has a long history at the Olympics and, more generally, in the field of sports.

  • China is building a nuclear power plant in Argentina as it looks to Latin America

    A recently inked deal to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina is the latest effort by China to engage with Latin American countries using its advanced clean energy technology, part of a broader push to expand its influence in the region. The US$8 billion plant, known as Atucha III, will use China's home-grown Hualong One design. Located near Lima - about 100km (62 miles) northwest of the capital Buenos Aires - it will be Argentina's fourth nuclear power station and will have an installed cap

  • George Soros Buys a Big Stake in Rivian. Investors Aren’t Impressed.

    George Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed a new stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive When a notable investor buys into a company it can boost a stock. This filing is, essentially, a confirmation that Soros bought in on the deal.

  • Goldman Sachs cuts S&P 500 forecast to under 5,000 as inflation worsens

    The revised forecast of 4,900 point is a near 4% cut from the brokerage's previous estimate, but is still 11% above the S&P 500's Friday close of 4,418.64. The benchmark index has come under pressure since the beginning of the year, shedding nearly 7.3%, as a host of worries ranging from interest rate hikes to tensions in Ukraine has turned investors skittish and markets volatile. "Uncertainty abounds regarding the path of inflation and Fed policy," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note dated Friday.

  • Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

    Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

  • Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

    Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance. Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions to join NATO, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC in English: "No this is not and I am quite happy that I have this chance to clarify my position." "We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko said.

  • US Treasury confirms Harriet Tubman $20 bill is coming — but here’s why you’ll have to wait

    Contrary to the many speculations online, the Harriet Tubman $20 bill is on track to debut to the public in […] The post US Treasury confirms Harriet Tubman $20 bill is coming — but here’s why you’ll have to wait appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

    Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said. Biden and Putin spoke by phone amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied any such plans.