Intel's new CEO was pushed out of the company years ago— here's how he came back

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

By his own admission, Pat Gelsinger bleeds Intel (INTC) blue. It's no surprise seeing as the self-described tech geek started at the chipmaker at the age of 18, became its first chief technology officer and learned alongside storied Intel CEO Andy Grove.

But up until the announcement in mid-January that he would be Intel's eighth-ever CEO, Gelsinger was 11 years into the top job at cloud player VMWare.

"When I left the company [Intel] 11 years ago, I was pushed out of the company and it was hard. You know there is this typical phrase that what was meant for evil worked out for good. And boy it hurt at the time. It was difficult. But, it made me better," Gelsinger told Yahoo Finance Presents.

Gelsinger said he used the time as CEO of VMWare to learn new leadership skills that ultimately set him up perfectly to return home as Intel's chief. VMWare shareholders were handsomely rewarded under Gelsinger's watch: amid the acceleration in the cloud, shares of VMWare have gained 193% these past five years.

Recalls Gelsinger, "My 11-year vacation as I call it, I became a seasoned CEO. I have learned new leadership skills in customer focus, a new emphasis on diversity and inclusion and what it means to build a culture, and how to work with finance on the Street. All of these things are now combining with that 30-year experience I had at Intel. I will say every neural pattern that I ever exercised is being used fully every day on the job at Intel."

Patrick Gelsinger, Intel Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Enterprise Group, talks at the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Patrick Gelsinger, Intel Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Enterprise Group, talks at the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Those neural patterns of Gelsinger have surely been firing on warp overdrive this week.

The company — which has been pressured to outsource more of its chipmaking — announced Tuesday during a business update its plan to invest $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona. Intel also committed to making chips for other companies in a bid to increase industry capacity.

"There is an extraordinary demand for semiconductors as we're seeing basically, the world is becoming more digital in every aspect," Gelsinger said.

Gelsinger will further be bringing back Intel's version of a developer's conference in October.

"It really is an extraordinary opportunity that I have been given to come back and play this role," Gelsinger said.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance.

  • Penny Stocks Are Now The Main Focus For Reddit Investors

    Why Are Reddit Penny Stocks Such A Big Focus? Recently, Reddit investors have been heavily focusing on trading penny stocks. Why are so many of these social media investors buying penny stocks? What Are Penny Stocks? Penny stocks are shares of public companies that trade for less than $5 per share, as defined by the Securities & Exchange Commission and or the SEC. Typically, penny stocks represent shares of companies that are either start-up stage or have yet to establish a significant lead in their industries. That doesn’t mean penny stocks are bad, however. In many cases, these companies are focused on cutting-edge innovation. Therefore, traders and investors alike will buy these penny stocks based on speculation instead of general fundamentals. The obvious attraction to trading penny stocks is making money quickly. Not only that but because of the inherent volatility, these cheap stocks can see massive rallies of 100% or more within a single day. This is what is so attractive for investors and the crazy part is, sometimes traders won’t even know what they’re buying. They just focus on a penny stock’s symbol. Here’s where a good understanding of trading comes into play. You have things called catalysts that act as a trigger for penny stock breakouts. Reddit Penny Stocks Are A Huge Focus One of the biggest catalysts in the stock market over the last year was the influence of retail traders. While there’ve always been “mom and pop” traders trying their hand at day trading, the pandemic played a huge role in increasing the rate at which people entered the market. The millennial generation had already begun investigating the stock market. But when the pandemic hit, many had either been without a job, furloughed, or put on limited hours. This created a unique scenario: Without income, people sought out ways of making money The options for work were limited thanks to stay-at-home orders and lockdown measures. But you know what everyone can do from home as long as there’s an internet connection? They can trade, and that is exactly what we saw happen last year. Government stimulus also gave people some “seed money” to open their accounts. Coincidentally, the application of choice became Robinhood, and the source of information became social media. Read More: 4 Penny Stocks For Your Watch List This Week With Biotech As A Focus As with many new traders, the goal is to make money quickly. But how do you leverage smaller sums of cash and make larger sums of money? You could go the route of options, but these are a bit more complicated to the novice investor. Things like time decay, expiration dates, strike prices, etc., all come into play when you talk about those types of derivatives. Enter: The Wolf Of Wall Street The movie inspired a generation of young traders, instilling a sense of pride in buying stocks that others looked down upon. This ideology of “fighting back against the institution” was the core belief of several large subreddits, r/WallStreetBets included. Moderators gave a no BS attitude to trading. The sub has amassed millions of new, loyal followers over the last few months alone. Growing support from “new money” investors like Mark Cuban, Chamath Palihapitiya, Dave Portnoy, and others added more fuel to the fire. Even government figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren spoke publicly on the topic of “the little guy” standing up against Wall Street. Retail traders say, “I’m Not Leavin’,” as the hoard of Redditors began forming alliances. Subreddits like r/WallStreetBets, r/PennyStocks, and r/Stocks, all built massive followings of loyal members looking to collaborate, and, in some cases, commiserate with each other and the market was the centerpiece. This mob mentality would ultimately stoke the fire that became the massive GameStop (NYSE: GME) short squeeze of 2021. The event would eventually spark interest in similar – or sympathy – trades like Express (NYSE: EXPR), BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), and even Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT). The new market niche of “meme stocks” sparked enough attention that a new ETF was created, VanEck Trust Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ). Redditors: Penny Stocks To Watch Aside from the higher-price “meme stocks,” penny stocks seem to have become the primary flavor for Redditors. Aside from price, the smaller share structures for many of these lend a hand to increased volatility and the potential for massive breakouts. Throw in the community aspect of mobs of traders buying, and the 1-2 punch has become an equation for large market moves. On any given day, of the most active stocks on the Nasdaq and NYSE, penny stocks are a good portion of the names on that list. Even today, during the morning session, we can see this as the trend. Of the top 10 most active NYSE & Nasdaq stocks, 7 of them began the day as penny stocks. When you extend that to the top 100 most active stocks today, nearly 30% are penny stocks. Now, this doesn’t include OTC penny stocks, for instance, and that is an entirely different topic altogether. While the most active listed stock right now, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), had traded roughly 90 million shares within the first hour of trade, the most active OTC penny stocks had already seen more than 150 million shares traded. Granted, it is at a lower dollar amount. But considering that a company like Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC: AABB), one of the popular penny stocks on Reddit, recorded more than 5,500 trades before the end of the first hour of trading on Thursday. With that in mind, you can’t ignore the action on the OTC either. Is Buying OTC Penny Stocks Risky? Many of the OTC penny stocks on Reddit carry more risk than the main listed counterparts. If you’ve paid attention to some of the trends, you’ll see that sentiment and hype have become bigger drivers than fundamentals. Unfortunately, this hype has also led to some very revealing issues that traders face: fraud. Believe it or not, all users on social media platforms aren’t telling the whole truth, and this is something the Securities & Exchange Commission is cracking down on. Thanks to the GME short squeeze and other big market movers, the SEC has set out to rid the market of these bad actors. Read More: Top 3 Penny Stocks Under $0.01 With The Highest Volume Right Now On another note, the OTC market has fewer requirements necessary to list. In fact, some of the most active OTCs haven’t filed or submitted financial results in months, some not even in years. In light of this, current information is slim, which can pose an immediate risk to traders. How much debt is outstanding, what the company’s plans are, and if there is actually a plan at all, are things OTC traders won’t see in the case of defunct companies. That hasn’t stopped them from finding 3, 4, or 5 letters to buy for a quick flip. Something that the OTC Markets Group has done to give further disclosure includes things like Stop Signs on companies late in the filings, Yield Signs for those that have posted limited information, and Skull & Crossbones for stocks that may be heavily manipulated in the market. Reddit Penny Stocks In 2021 The story of starting small and making it big is ages old. But in 2020 and 2021, the exponential growth in retail traders has emphasized that anyone can make money in the stock market. With Reddit becoming a well-established resource, the community aspect of trading has grown in popularity and is likely to stay. Now, public companies are even giving some recognition to these traders. In its last earnings update, GameStop management gave the nod to the merry band of Reddit traders. What’s more, people like Mark Cuban, an outspoken investor that came to fame during the dot com boom, even held an AMA on the platform for anyone to ask a question about investing. The crazy part is, this could be just the beginning of social trading as we know it. Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFT Stocks Making Big Moves This Week On Speculation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Goldman Sachs New Investment Product Seeks Bitcoin Exposure Through Ark Innovation ETF

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has applied for a new investment product that will provide investors with indirect exposure to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) through the ARK Innovation ETF. What Happened: According to the SEC filing, the new Goldman ETF will pay out a coupon to investors based on the performance of the ARK ETF. "The ETF may have exposure to cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, indirectly through an investment in a grantor trust. The ETF's exposure to cryptocurrency may change over time and, accordingly, such exposure may not always be represented in the ETF's portfolio," stated the filing. If approved, the product's exposure to Bitcoin would primarily be through ARK Innovation's investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX US: GBTC). With over $30 billion in assets under management, GBTC is the largest Bitcoin fund on the market, and ARK is its largest shareholder with over $368 million invested in it. The ARK Innovation ETF also has indirect exposure to Bitcoin through its holdings of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), which hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Why It Matters: The SEC's lack of approval of a Bitcoin ETF thus far has led to companies offering "indirect" exposure to Bitcoin with these investment products. Last month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) said it will offer investors Bitcoin exposure through a basket of 11 "Bitcoin stocks." However, some institutions are of the belief that approval from the SEC is around the corner and have filed directly for Bitcoin ETF. Fidelity has registered a preliminary filing with the U.S SEC to launch a Bitcoin ETF which will track the movement of the digital asset on BTC spot markets.

    A Cathie Wood ETF Has Bought Into a Serena Williams-Backed SPAC

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood's ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics exchange-traded fund has bought shares of a blank-check company backed by tennis star Serena Williams.In recent days the ARKQ ETF purchased about 800,000 shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp., according to data from ARK Investment Management LLC. Jaws Spitfire, which counts Williams as a board member and Starwood Capital LLC Chief Executive Officer Barry Sternlicht as its chairman, on Tuesday entered a merger deal with 3D printing company Velo3D Inc. to take it public, sending shares of the special-purpose acquisition company down more than 5% that day.Wood and SPACs are both having a bit of a rough moment. SPACs tumbled on Thursday in the wake of a report that U.S. regulators will be scrutinizing the blank-check phenomenon, which has exploded in recent months and attracted celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal, Alex Rodriguez and Williams. Wood, who manages multiple funds that returned over 100% in 2020, is now sitting on a year-to-date loss in her flagship ARK Innovation ETF. The ARKQ ETF that bought into Jaws Spitfire is up 5.4%.Read more: Cathie Wood Says She Has No Second Thoughts: Matthew WinklerSternlicht said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that the SPAC market is "out of control."Williams also made headlines in the financial world recently when her Serena Ventures joined a $5 million pre-Series A funding round for Bitcoin rewards company Lolli, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian's venture capital fund Seven Seven Six.

