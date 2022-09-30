Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye files for U.S. IPO

FILE PHOTO: Mobileye driverless technology at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Mobileye, Intel Corp's self-driving unit, on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a 21% jump in revenue for the first half of the year.

The unit, which had confidentially filed for the offering earlier this year, revealed it has applied to list its Class A shares on Nasdaq under the ticker "MBLY."

Intel did not reveal how much stake it will retain in the unit when it goes public, but the chip giant has previously said it will retain a majority stake.

The filing comes when investor interest in IPOs has waned significantly due to recent stock market volatility fueled by aggressive rate hikes by global central banks and geopolitical tensions.

The move to list Mobileye is part of Intel's broader strategy under Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger to turn around its core business.

Mobileye, an Israeli company that Intel bought for about $15.3 billion in 2017, uses a camera-based system with adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance in driverless cars.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are among financial advisers to Mobileye.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to nearly 50%

    Scoop up popular earbuds for nearly 50% off and bestselling leggings for just $21.

  • Climate change: Not a leap of faith but fact

    Climate change: Not a leap of faith but fact

  • Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Shifts From Disney+ Series to Feature Film

    Showrunner Yassir Lester will stay on as screenwriter for the MCU chapter starring Don Cheadle

  • Canadian carrier places big order for Boeing 737 Max 10 jets

    Under the deal, WestJet Airlines will buy 42 of Boeing's largest single-aisle aircraft, with options for another 22.

  • Here's Why We Think Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Cash Is King When the Stock Market Is Tumbling

    Yields on CDs, T bills, online savings accounts, and money-market deposit accounts have taken off, offering a more appealing alternative as stocks fall.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Intel hit new 52-week lows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how markets and chip stocks are trading.

  • First Zillow, Now OpenDoor? Is iBuying Doomed?

    Last November, Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), the largest online real estate platform, abruptly announced its plan to exit iBuying. Now it seems the largest iBuyer in the industry, Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), may be following in Zillow's footsteps for losses. A recent report from YipitData shared the company incurred losses on 42% of the homes sold in August 2022.

  • Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

    President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. The president addressed the leaders who gathered in Washington for a summit as the White House looks to improve relations in the Pacific amid growing U.S. concern about China’s growing military and economic influence. “A great deal of history of our world is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific over the coming years and decades,” Biden said at the start of a meeting with island leaders at the State Department.

  • My daughter is barred from competing in school sports in at least a dozen states. It's all because she's trans.

    The author says her daughter is incredibly bad at sports but barred from competing in school sports in some states because she is trans.

  • Oil settles lower after hitting $90/bbl as OPEC+ considers output cut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday in choppy trading, rising above $90 per barrel and then retreating as traders weighed a worsening economic outlook against potential OPEC+ output cuts next week. U.S. crude futures for November settled 92 cents lower at $81.23 a barrel. One OPEC source told Reuters a cut was "likely", while two other OPEC+ sources said key members had spoken about the topic.

  • Scale of UK's market slide spells out home truths

    This week's plunge in UK financial assets accelerated a longer historic decline signalling a loss of confidence among international investors that Britain may find hard to restore. Markets have been in turmoil since finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng outlined a new economic agenda last Friday. The pound fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar just above $1.03 on Monday and British government bonds have endured some of their worst losses since modern records began.

  • Fed announces pilot program on climate risk with six major banks

    The Federal Reserve Board will enlist six major U.S. banks in a pilot climate risk analysis program, officials announced Thursday. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo will participate in the pilot as part of the Federal Reserve’s attempt to determine the financial risk associated with natural disasters and climate change.…

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    For reference, the broad market S&P 500 index is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Target (NYSE: TGT) may be the poster child for the retail industry's current struggles. Instead, investors should look at the sell-off as a buying opportunity.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • Podiatrist-recommended Easy Spirit shoes are on mega sale at Amazon — save up to 65%

    Highly praised, stylish and seriously discounted? Sign us up!

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is Phasing Out Safe Deposit Boxes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is starting to phase out an offering far more associated with old-fashioned bank branches than today’s smartphone apps: safe deposit boxes. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, De

  • Carson Kressley Looks Back on the Highs and Surprises from 'RuPaul's Secrect Celebrity Drag Race'

    Judge Carson Kressley looks back at the highs and the big surprises on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Season 2. The finale airs Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.