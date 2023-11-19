Intel's unreleased Meteor Lake Core Ultra 155H appears in an updated Dell XPS 13 — Geekbench results show middling performance

Another leaked benchmark result appears to show Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 7 155H in action (via ITHome), representing one of the company's higher-end Meteor Lake CPUs. The chip was apparently tested in Geekbench 5, in Dell's unreleased XPS 13 9340 laptop, and the performance results aren't very impressive. Though, as with all leaked benchmarks, please don't take the numbers at face value.

The Core Ultra 7 155H scored 1,689 in the single-core test and 9,910 in the multi-core test, if these results are genuine. That's pretty similar to the performance achieved by the top-end Core Ultra 9 185H in another leaked Geekbench 5 result, though the 155H has a noticeably lower single-core score.

We've gotten well acquainted with the Core Ultra 7 155H at this point. We know it's a 16-core CPU featuring six P-cores, eight E-cores, and two low-power E-cores in the chip's SoC tile. A previous leak indicates it will have a boost clock of 4.8GHz for the P-cores and 3.8GHz for the E-cores.



*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Compare all that to the Core i7-1360P, which is a 12-core Raptor Lake CPU with a fairly similar boost frequency. The 1360P is also used in Dell's XPS 13 9320, which we reviewed and ran Geekbench 5 on. Our 1360P achieved a single-core score of 1,797 and a multi-core score of 10,621, which is actually a little better than this leaked result for the 155H.



*Scores are unconfirmed.

These scores are all pretty consistent with what we've seen before in other Meteor Lake leaks. Fundamentally, Meteor Lake CPUs should have a big leg up on Raptor Lake chips like the Core i7-1360P, yet we're just not seeing that happen so far. Of course, we often have no idea what conditions these benchmarks are conducted under, so it's hard to draw any meaningful conclusions.

However, one thing we do know is that performance results for the 1360P-equipped XPS 9320 are all over the place in Geekbench 5. That's likely down to different performance and power profiles, and even our XPS 13 9320 result is very low in the single-core score compared to other results.

At least for this 155H result, it's possible that a very conservative and power-efficient power plan was used, which could mean there's more performance left on the table. Either way, we'll learn soon enough how good or bad Meteor Lake really is, as it launches on December 14.