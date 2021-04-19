- By GF Value





The stock of Intelsat SA (OTCPK:INTEQ, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.3698 per share and the market cap of $52.6 million, Intelsat SA stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Intelsat SA is shown in the chart below.





Intelsat SA Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Intelsat SA stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Intelsat SA has an Altman Z-score of -1.21, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Story continues

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Intelsat SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of Intelsat SA is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Intelsat SA is poor. This is the debt and cash of Intelsat SA over the past years:

Intelsat SA Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Intelsat SA has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.9 billion and loss of $4.51 a share. Its operating margin is 24.09%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Intelsat SA is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Intelsat SA over the past years:

Intelsat SA Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Intelsat SA is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -34.1%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Intelsat SA's return on invested capital is 2.67, and its cost of capital is 7.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Intelsat SA is shown below:

Intelsat SA Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

In conclusion, the stock of Intelsat SA (OTCPK:INTEQ, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Intelsat SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

