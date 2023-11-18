Intense Activity Seen at Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano

Ash billowed from the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, Mexico, on Friday, November 17, as Mexico officials warned people to stay away from the area.

The National Disaster Prevention Center said on Friday that the volcano was emitting water vapor, volcanic gases and ash, and that the Popocatepetl Volcanic Alert Traffic Light remained at a “Yellow Phase 2,” which signals an increase in activity.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Washington reported continued “explosive activity” on Saturday morning, warning of a volcanic ash plume that reached an estimated 20,000 feet in altitude.

Mexico risk management officials said on Saturday that the plume was expected to move southwest, and would not impact Mexico City.

This webcam footage shows “intense activity” at the volcano on Friday morning. Credit: AD PLATAFORMA DIGITAL DE TURISMO via Storyful