Intense body-cam video shows Orlando police fatally shoot man who shot at them during traffic stop

Orlando police released body camera video Thursday of a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

WATCH: Mother of man shot by Orlando police: ‘We do not know the complete facts of the case’

The video shows a shootout between Carlos Roberts, Jr. and two Orlando officers on May 18.

The officers were in an unmarked cruiser when they noticed Roberts pass in high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

During an attempted traffic stop, Roberts shot at the officers, who then fired back.

The video released by Orlando police shows the point of view of both officers during the shootout.

After the exchange of gunfire, investigators said Roberts took off crashed his car not far from the shooting.

READ: Police identify suspect accused of shooting at Orlando officers during traffic stop

Neither of the officers were injured and are both now on paid administrative leave.

Roberts would eventually pass away from his injuries more than two weeks later.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón released a statement Thursday about the shooting saying:

“Officer involved shootings touch not only the officers and families involved, but the department and the community as well. Today we have released the body worn camera video of the Orlando Police Department’s officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 18th, 2022, involving Mr. Carlos Roberts, Jr. The incident occurred at Mercy Drive and Lake Lawne Avenue. At this time, the independent investigation by FDLE remains in progress and once completed, the findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office. After the State’s review, the findings will be sent to the Orlando Police Department and the Internal Affairs investigation will proceed. In our commitment to transparency, the family was afforded the opportunity to view the video this morning. As part of our policy, the immediate family members of those involved in these critical incidents are given an opportunity to view the video before it is released to the media and general public.”

Story continues

WATCH: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Olive Garden parking lot near Mall at Millenia

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.