Intense body-cam video shows the moment Osceola County deputy’s Taser sparked gas-station fire

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office released body-camera video Friday showing the moment a deputy’s Taser set off a fire at a gas station, injuring other deputies and their suspect.

It’s the closest look at exactly what happened to Jean Barreto at an Orange County gas station back in February.

READ: Osceola County sheriff gives details on gas station fire that severely burned man

Deputies say Barreto had been driving his motorcycle recklessly through the streets of Osceola County before he stopped to fill his motorcycle with gas.

Moment’s later, he was tackled by a deputy.

The deputy can be heard yelling for the gas pump to be turned off before firing a taser, sparking a ball of flames near the gas pump.

Both the deputy and Barreto were burned.

PRESS CONFERENCE ON WAWA INCIDENT Sheriff Marcos Lopez will provide information and answer questions regarding the incident that took place at the WAWA on February 27, 2022. Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 19, 2022

READ: Woman describes how stepson was badly burned in confrontation with Osceola deputies at gas station

The state fire marshal said the ensuing explosion was a direct result of the Taser being used near a pool of gasoline.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it is against policy for Tasers to be used around flammable substances.

While Barreto is facing along list of charges for his joyride, it was announced Thursday that the Osceola County deputy who fired his taser, would also be charged.

Deputy David Crawford faces a charge of misdemeanor culpable negligence because, Lopez says, he knew there was flammable liquid where he was aiming the taser.

READ: Attorneys for motorcyclist burned in gas station fire ask Osceola deputies to turn case over to FDLE

Despite Deputy Crawford being charged, Sheriff Lopez said he didn’t see any other approach his deputies could have taken because Baretto was ignoring all commands to stop.

“We’re gonna take action based on what we have, and we risk our lives every day to apprehend suspects,” Sheriff Lopez said. “The way he chose to do it that day was his choice.”

Story continues

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.