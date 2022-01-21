🌱 Intense Hazmat Training + The Urban Bicycle Food Ministry

Good morning, people of Des Moines! Sean Peek here with your brand-new edition of the Des Moines Daily.

First, today's weather:

Rather cloudy and not as cold. High: 27 Low: 13.

Here are the top three stories in Des Moines today:

Des Moines Fire Department recently participated in a two-week intensive hazmat training. According to the department, the training combines book learning and hazmat operations in a safe scenario. The Department joined other firefighters and law enforcement from across Iowa in the training that was conducted in Johnston. (Press Release Desk) An Iowa man has admitted to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines. Chad Williams, 47 years-of-age, pleaded guilty to the federal weapons charges. No injuries were sustained from the two explosions that Williams was responsible for. Williams faces up to ten years in prison for each charge. (ktvo.com) The Urban Bicycle Food Ministry travels throughout Des Moines helping those who are cold, hungry, and homeless. The Ministry spends several hours traveling to low-income areas and homeless camps distributing food and winter apparel. Click for more information on how to donate towards the $1,000 weekly cost of buying food for those in need throughout Des Moines. (KCCI Des Moines)

Today in Des Moines:

Winter Warriors: Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Event At 700 Locust St, Ste. 100 (8:15 AM)

Learn on Saturdays At The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden (10:30 AM)

Weekend Guided Tours At The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The Des Moines Register raises concerns about healthcare burnout during the COVID pandemic. (Facebook)

Learn more about the Free Little Art Gallery installation at the Des Moines Art Center. (Instagram)

Des Moines Parks and Recreation celebrates National Squirrel Appreciation Day! (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Never Before Scene - High Energy Improv Comedy (January 22)

Add your event

Story continues

Loving the Des Moines Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you around.

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Des Moines Patch