'Intense inflation' pushes price tag on Prairie Park health and wellness center to $16.1 million

Jan. 10—URBANA — The Urbana Park District's new health and wellness center being built in Prairie Park is now estimated to cost $16.1 million, Executive Director Tim Bartlett said. Previous estimates put the price tag at $14 million.

Bartlett said the facility will include two full-size gyms, an elevated walking track, fitness studios, weight rooms, a community room and staff spaces. It is the largest project in the district's history in terms of cost, he said.

"We met with a lot of intense inflation, so our early cost didn't hold, and as we continued through design into construction and bidding, we realized that the economy had shifted, so that's the primary reason for the cost difference," Bartlett said.

He added that parks officials made some minor revisions to keep costs down.

Funding sources for the health and wellness center include park district capital funds, private donations, American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Urbana and Champaign County, funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and a Park and Recreational Facility Construction Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

According to Bartlett, the park district expects to open the facility sometime in the fall, and officials have discussed holding a series of smaller openings instead of "one big, grand day" so that staff have time to get used to operating the space. Additionally, there could be a larger community event later on.

As construction on the center continues, Bartlett said contractors are working to enclose the building and add roofing to make the structure "weather-tight" for the rest of the winter.

Despite inflation and approaching winter storms, he said that the project has largely gone smoothly, and officials are excited for the center's completion.

"There are no public health and wellness facilities in Urbana," Bartlett said. "Certainly, there's private things like Planet Fitness or exercise, workout places. Certainly, there's places that offer yoga, those types of things, or maybe even dance. But we'll be able to pull that into one space so we can host all those type of activities in a public facility in Urbana."

The park district is still working on a fee structure for the center, he said.

Parks officials have also discussed adding some outdoor amenities to the facility later on as part of a second phase to the project. Bartlett said this could include a playground, splash pad, basketball court, pavilion and skate park.

He estimated that these projects, including additional parking and outdoor lighting, could cost over $4 million, in addition to the initial $16.1 million bill for the facility.

The work will likely require planning and fundraising and may need to be broken into smaller phases, he said.