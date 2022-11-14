Intense search underway for suspects in Rainbow City jewelry store burglary

Authorities from various law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects in the burglary Monday of a jewelry store in Rainbow City.

Police are searching for suspects in a burglary Monday morning at a Rainbow City jewelry store that led to a chase into Calhoun County.

Rainbow City Police Chief Camp Yancey said Riverside Jewelry on Whorton Bend Road near Alabama Highway 77 was burgled at about 7 a.m. A witness saw the burglars and followed them along Alabama 77 into Southside, while notifying authorities.

Southside police picked up the chase and pursued the vehicle south on Alabama 77. The search continues, roughly between Greensport and the Southside city limits.

Yancey said an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter is in the air, and armed officers and canine units are walking the roadsides in the area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has set up a mobile command unit; their deputies, Etowah County Sheriff's deputies, Glencoe police and a number of other agencies are involved in the search for at least two suspects, Yancey said.

No one was on custody by mid-morning. Yancey advised people in the area to be cautious and keep their doors locked.

