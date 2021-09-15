Intense storms slam southeastern Colorado
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.
Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
Megan Fox brought sexy solo vibes to her Met Gala debut after attending the 2021 MTV VMAs with MGK the night before
A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Utica, New York in a written order said he was blocking the mandate from taking effect on Sept. 27 because it does not allow for exemptions based on workers' religious beliefs. The order came in a lawsuit filed on Monday by 17 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who say New York's requirement violates their constitutional rights in various ways.
Kentucky confirmed 4,030 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 29% of which are in teens and children ages 18 and younger, according to the state Department for Public Health.
The 442 is one serious Olds!
Despite the Republican governor’s vocal support for vaccination rates are among the lowest in the US, leaving hospitals swamped A national guardsman transports a patient to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in March. An impressive early vaccination effort has not been sustained. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters West Virginia was once one of the leading US states in rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations. Now it is one of the least vaccinated, with the fastest-growing rate
From Indiana to Rhode Island to Virginia, the spotted lanternfly is spreading, and it has the potential to devastate vineyards. Here's what you need to know about the pest.
A dump truck rolled over onto a Toyota, killing a woman and shutting down part of Northwest 36th Street in both directions in Doral into Monday afternoon’s rush hour.
Strong storms could bring damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to parts of NH
It suggests the country is developing new weapons despite food shortages and an economic crisis.
China has announced bold targets to curb its carbon emissions, but the country will need to embrace significant policy challenges to end its heavy reliance on fossil fuels. The transition to a low-carbon economy is also likely to impact the demand and price of metals, such as copper, aluminum, and steel. Ambitious Carbon Reduction Targets President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly in September last year that China would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with carbon dioxide emissi
From our phone screens to the beige carpet!View Entire Post ›
Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.
It comes after Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's big MTV VMAs appearance yesterday.
The jaw-dropping number on your property tax bill is not due to excessive spending by local government — it’s due to disastrous policy enacted by GOP legislators. │ Opinion
FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N
An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.
Everything Prince Harry does reminds him of mom Princess Diana, but nothing more so than his and Meghan Markle's drive to give son Archie and daughter Lilibet the most normal childhood possible.
"I think if we're not successful in getting 10 Republicans to do the right thing, then we have no choice but to revisit the rules of the Senate," he said.