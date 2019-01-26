Is Intense Technologies Limited (NSE:INTENTECH) A Financially Sound Company?

Intense Technologies Limited (NSE:INTENTECH) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹862m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Software companies, in particular ones that run negative earnings, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into INTENTECH here.

How much cash does INTENTECH generate through its operations?

INTENTECH has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ₹24m to ₹51m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, INTENTECH currently has ₹52m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of INTENTECH’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can INTENTECH meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at ₹89m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹366m, leading to a 4.1x current account ratio. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Is INTENTECH’s debt level acceptable?

INTENTECH’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 13%. This range is considered safe as INTENTECH is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with INTENTECH, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

INTENTECH’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for INTENTECH’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Intense Technologies to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

