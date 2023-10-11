Intense video shows Israeli police firing from a moving motorcycle to take out a Hamas car, officers say

An Israeli border guard shooting from a moving motorbike while chasing a vehicle driven by Hamas fighters, seen in a video shared by Israel Police on October 9, 2023. X/@israelpolice

Israeli police said they chased down Hamas militants close to Gaza on Saturday.

A video shows police firing at the vehicle, including from a moving motorcycle.

Border Police officers said they "neutralized" two armed Hamas fighters.

The video, taken from a camera mounted on the motorcyclist's helmet, shows the officer repeatedly firing at the moving vehicle, while giving chase alongside a white police car.

Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday. We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror pic.twitter.com/PQk9KiiKoT — Israel Police (@israelpolice) October 9, 2023

After the fleeing vehicle rolls to a stop, the border guard on the motorcycle continues firing at it, the video shows.

Two other officers can be seen getting out of the white police car and also firing into the vehicle.

Three police border guards aiming at a vehicle driven by two Hamas fighters seen in a video shared by Israel Police on October 9, 2023. X/@israelpolice

"Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday," the Israeli police in the text accompanying the video.

It added: "We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror."

The footage is dated October 7, which coincides with the start of Hamas' attacks on Israel.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza, firing thousands of rockets at Israel . Israel formally declared a state of war on Sunday and announced a "complete siege" of Gaza on Monday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared on Tuesday that Israel is launching a "full offense" on Gaza, warning troops stationed close to the border that the heavily populated coastal outpost "will never return to what it was," per The Times of Israel.

Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters that the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants have been documented in Israel and around the Gaza Strip as of Tuesday, per CBS News .

He added that Israeli security had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza, according to the outlet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Hamas " will pay a price it has never known before " for its attacks.

Israeli forces have already started pummeling Gaza with airstrikes, leveling entire residential buildings, refugee camps, shopping centers, and several mosques, photos show.

