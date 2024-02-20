Intense video shows Orlando trailer engulfed in flames, residents forced to evacuate

TechCrunch

YouTube is introducing the ability for users to incorporate or "remix" a music video in their short-form videos, called Shorts, as the company continues to challenge TikTok. Given that YouTube has something that TikTok doesn't, which is a vast library of official music videos, it makes sense for the platform to leverage it to advance its short-form video ambitions. The move is especially significant as it comes a few weeks after Universal Music Group pulled its song catalog from TikTok, removing the ability for users to add music from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande in their videos.