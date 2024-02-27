"Intense" White House meeting over shutdown, Ukraine aid, Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the meeting at the White House between President Biden and other congressional leaders was one of the most intense he has ever attended. Schumer told reporters that conversations over the looming government shutdown were productive, but also said House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on aid for Ukraine until more is done to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane discusses the takeaways from Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' remarks.

