Intense winds blow cargo off a truck, crushing a South Carolina police car

Associated Press

The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday. The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, “then migrated to the northbound lanes,” Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage.