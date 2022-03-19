Intense winds blow cargo off a truck, crushing a South Carolina police car
Police say the officer inside the cruiser luckily made it out uninjured as severe wind caused destruction in the Southeast.
The state's Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and education on the basis of religion, race, color, sex, height, weight But the LGBTQ community is not protected.
Two people accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Stockton resident Justin Peoples were arraigned on murder charges Friday.
A D.C. appellate judge urged colleagues to consider whether Yale University students who shout down speakers on campus should be be barred from clerkships.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide.Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire scorched upwards of tens of thousands of acres over the past two days, the New York Times reported. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Firefighters r
He’s getting credit for jail time served and said he’s leaving the state.
In March, the Missouri State Senate started hearings for “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would block trans girls from competing on girls and women’s sports teams starting in middle school. When 14-year-old Avery Jackson, who identifies as trans and non-binary, appeared in person to fight back against the bill, one Senator decided to instigate a […]
After spending about $53,600 to prepare its firing-squad execution chamber, South Carolina is eyeing the executions of two Greenville men.
Amy Schumer chats with USA TODAY's Erin Jensen about her new Hulu comedy "Life & Beth" and plans for co-hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.
Police confirmed that the whereabouts of the dogs are unknown but they are believed to be roaming the neighborhoods near the 1200 block of 2nd Street.
The BA.2 variant more than doubled in prevalence in only a week in New Jersey and New York.
Rihanna has been praised in the past for showcasing models with physical differences.
These 11 frozen food companies and options have helped me maintain my 103 pounds weight loss for two years.
Just last month, Greene spoke at a white nationalist conference where the Russian president was hailed and the audience chanted his name.
The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday. The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, “then migrated to the northbound lanes,” Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage.
The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Wednesday his artillery "set up a highway to hell" for Russian forces.
Year-round daylight saving time was popular when it took effect, but the public turned on it dramatically within a year.
Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro a virtual certainty to be accepted as Garage 56 entry to showcase innovation of new car.
To understand how chemical and biological weapons work, why they’re controversial and the kind of destruction they cause, Yahoo News spoke to Daniel Gerstein, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, an American global policy think tank.
More than a year after a landmark $650 million Facebook privacy settlement was approved, checks for $397 each may finally be arriving for nearly 1.6 million Illinois users of the social media platform. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Hawaii issued a ruling Thursday upholding the class-action settlement over Facebook’s alleged violations of Illinois’ biometric privacy law. ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Russian oligarchs as well as "scum and traitors" who oppose his war in Ukraine.