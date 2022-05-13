Intense winds bring dust storm to Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Amid severe weather in southeastern South Dakota Thursday, a large dust cloud moved over Sioux Falls.
Heatwaves, wildfires, floods and droughts highlight how extreme weather is linked to climate change.
Photographer Shawn Hinnant capture an incredible line of clouds and dust passing through South Dakota near Sioux Falls.
MIAMI (Reuters) -At least 11 people drowned when a vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsized near Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, amid a steady increase in migrants attempting reach U.S. shores in dangerous marine voyages. The vessel, which was carrying "an undetermined number of people," was spotted 10 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico. As of 6 p.m., 11 deceased and 31 survivors had been found, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. and other Chinese technology giants caught in a brutal selloff over the past year may see some respite from an expansion of Hong Kong’s equities benchmark that should drive buyers into their stocks.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost
As fears over Russia attacking Finland rise, many Finns have joined training associations to sharpen their military skills or learn first aid.
A tornado was reported in Castlewood, South Dakota, while a nursing home in Salem was severely damaged.
Readers share their views on Marsy's Law and crime victims; rooftop solar's benefits; GOP's misplaced priorities; SCOTUS security; and abortion rights
Straight-lined winds and reports of tornadoes hammered southeastern South Dakota on Thursday night, causing widespread damage across several communities and counties.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was celebrating with a glitzy bash at the Venetian in Garfield, NJ, when her diamond popped off the band
As storms rolled through South Dakota Thursday, so did the winds. Here's a look at the 15 highest winds from the storms.
The utility issued a report to state regulations saying that 'our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire' in Laguna Niguel.
Doc was the dominant of three elks at the park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking first tropical wave of 2022 off the coast of Africa. Will it become Alex, season's first named storm?
(Reuters) -Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. Though relatively small compared with some other major rural wildfires in western states, the blaze dubbed the Coastal Fire spread rapidly up the steep ridges of the suburban Orange County community with afternoon winds. Video posted on social media showed multimillion-dollar homes consumed with orange flames and billows of black smoke, while neighboring homes appeared untouched.
The historic bridge in Pakistan crumbled in moments, renewing concerns of the disastrous effects of climate change.
“This is by far the most amazing catch of my entire life and it’s not even close,” the fisherman said.
After baking the state of Texas, an early season heat wave is poised to shatter temperature records across the central and Northeastern sections of the United States in the coming days.
Richmond's Animal Care and Control and Department of Public Utilities teamed up to save a baby hawk that fell 60 feet from its Virginia nest
“Yellowstone is one of the most seismically active areas in the United States,” the National Park Service said.
At least 900 residents in the city of Laguna Niguel have been evacuated from their homes.