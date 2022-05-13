Intense winds bring dust storm to Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Reuters

(Reuters) -Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. Though relatively small compared with some other major rural wildfires in western states, the blaze dubbed the Coastal Fire spread rapidly up the steep ridges of the suburban Orange County community with afternoon winds. Video posted on social media showed multimillion-dollar homes consumed with orange flames and billows of black smoke, while neighboring homes appeared untouched.