Intensifying fighting in Ukraine raises the risk of a close encounter between US and Russian forces

A US Air force F-35A during refueling over Eastern Europe, February 28, 2022. US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo

In the days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US military has stepped up its activity around Eastern Europe.

That means more US aircraft are operating around Ukraine as Russia conducts combat operations there.

The US and Russia now have a de-confliction hotline, but there's still a risk of a close encounter or a clash.

The US and other countries have rushed to support Ukraine following Russia's renewed invasion on February 24, providing security assistance to Ukraine itself and bolstering their military presence along NATO's eastern flank.

Those efforts mean more US and allied aircraft are operating near Ukraine as Russian military aircraft operate there, and their close proximity raises the chances of a close encounter that leads to a clash and possible escalation.

The US "retains a number of channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency," a US defense official told Insider on Thursday.

But they were without a de-confliction line to manage their air operations until March 1, when the US Defense Department set up such a hotline with Russia's Defense Ministry, "for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," the official told Insider. NBC first reported the de-confliction line.

A German Air Force Eurofighter at an airfield, Konztanza, Romania, March 2, 2022. Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

NATO air forces already have a sizable presence across Eastern Europe, conducting air-policing operations over the Baltic and Black Sea regions. More US jets headed to the Baltics in the weeks before Russia's invasion, and in the hours and days after it, NATO jets patrolled the alliance's eastern flank as the US and others deployed more jets to the region.

With Russia's military buildup and NATO's reinforcement efforts, "there's a lot of steel in the Black Sea" and in Poland, but under the current circumstances an incident leading to escalation was less of a concern, said Aaron Stein, director of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Story continues

"The two sides have professional militaries," Stein told Insider on Friday. "As of now, it appears that the Russians have their hands full in Ukraine, and the US and NATO itself has been very clear that they're not coming across the border."

Under those conditions, confusion could be mitigated "by just an increased ability to transmit information between the two sides," which a basic de-confliction line provides, Stein added.

A US defense official said Friday that the de-confliction channel was "basically an open phone line" run out of US European Command headquarters in Germany and had been used at least once. "The Russians have acknowledged it. In our initial test of it, they answered the phone, so we know that they know who's calling," the official told reporters.

'Unwanted escalation'

US Air Force pilots in a B-52H Stratofortress take off from RAF Fairford for a training mission with the Swedish Air Force, February 24, 2022. US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg

The risk of close encounters and clashes is likely to grow as the conflict grinds on, particularly if Russia increases its operations in western Ukraine, which borders four NATO countries.

Stein, who has researched Russia's role in the air war over Syria, pointed to Russia's bombing of convoys there as a sign of what may come.

"Not necessarily all those convoys were weapons. Probably a lot of those convoys were aid," Stein said. "So you just start bombing convoys as they come across and then you have Russian air activity right on the border."

The US and other countries continue to provide security assistance, which includes weapons, to Ukraine through overland routes. Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, told lawmakers Tuesday that the Pentagon was "looking absolutely hard at" keeping those routes open as Russia takes control of more of Ukraine.

US officials say they have not seen Russian forces try to interfere with those resupply efforts, but Russian aircraft have reportedly started interdiction flights near Ukraine's border with Poland.

Spanish pilots next to a Spanish Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon II at Graf Ignatievo airbase in Bulgaria, February 17, 2022. NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces showed restraint in the first days of the war, suggesting they want to "avoid any unwanted escalation" around NATO troops, said Mathieu Boulègue, a defense researcher at the Chatham House think tank.

"That said, it's not because you have a clear rule of engagement that a 20-year-old hothead in a cockpit starts doing what he's not supposed to do, which could lead to escalation," Boulègue told Insider on Tuesday.

"A targeting error leading to a strike on NATO territory is far more plausible in the fog of war," Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the Rand Corporation think tank, wrote in the Financial Times this week. Moscow could also come to see NATO's reinforcement efforts as an attempt to intervene "and might well respond accordingly," Charap added.

US officials have stressed that US aircraft are not operating in Ukraine's airspace, and NATO leaders have said the alliance would not send troops or aircraft into Ukraine, but mistakes or miscalculations by personnel on either side could bring NATO and Russian forces into close contact, Boulègue and Stein said.

Pilots can mistakenly fly across borders, and Russian aircraft in particular might pursue Ukrainian aircraft into NATO airspace "on accident or on purpose to punish Ukrainians," Stein said.

"History is full of technical errors and accidents degenerating into something wider," Boulègue said.

'There is no off-ramp'

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet, left, with French fighter jets as they refuel from a KC-135 tanker over the Black Sea, December 9, 2021. Russian Defence Ministry\TASS via Getty Images

US and Russian forces have a history of close encounters around Europe, and the US has often labeled Russian conduct in those incidents "unsafe and unprofessional."

Many of those incidents have taken place over the Black Sea, and Stein said there is a worrying possibility that in the weeks ahead NATO aircraft patrolling over that sea "will rub up against" Russian aircraft doing the same, potentially raising already heightened tensions.

There are already signs of Russia responding forcefully to the pressure its neighbors are applying in response to the invasion. Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish airspace on Wednesday, flying over the strategically located Gotland Island and drawing official condemnation from Stockholm.

The incident comes as public support for NATO membership risings in Sweden and Finland, and as tens of thousands of NATO troops gather in Norway for Cold Response 22, an exercise that will be conducted in the sea and air around Norway, which borders sensitive Russian military installations in the Arctic.

US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets arrive at Bodø Air Station in Norway ahead of exercise Cold Response 22, February 28, 2022. Lance Cpl. Adam Henke

The exercise, which a Norwegian Joint Headquarters spokesperson said is expected to involve some 30,000 troops, "will be a really important stress test in terms of restraint and in terms of avoiding escalation," Boulègue said.

Stein said Russia was unlikely to seek direct confrontation with its European neighbors. "I actually think that the Russians want to keep this contained as well, but that doesn't mean that they won't use coercion if they feel it's necessary to try and solicit concessions."

In Ukraine, the fighting as has intensified in recent days, with Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian cities and firing on civilian areas as Ukrainian troops and civilians mount stiff resistance.

Leaders on both sides have made statements of resolve, but a resolution remains out of sight.

"The larger war is something to really worry about," Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC on Thursday.

"What's the off-ramp? I will tell you, I've asked that question of a lot of leaders, and at the end of the day the answer comes down to, simply, right now there is no off-ramp," Smith said. "We're trying to blunt Putin's invasion, but then what? What does he do? Nobody can picture Putin just giving up."

Read the original article on Business Insider