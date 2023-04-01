Intensity and insults rise as lawmakers debate debt ceiling

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2023. This year’s debt ceiling debate has a different feel to it for some lawmakers. The most recent debates over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority generally have been contentious but resolved before markets started to panic. But this year, a new Republican majority in the House is itching for a spending showdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
KEVIN FREKING
·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fights over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority have been contentious in Congress, yet follow a familiar pattern: Time and again, lawmakers found a way to step back from the brink before markets began to panic and the nation risked a dangerous default on its debt.

But this year’s fight has a different feel, some lawmakers say.

A new Republican majority in the House is itching for a spending showdown, and determined not to yield. They blame what they view as excessive federal spending for higher food and gasoline prices and the growing national debt. Led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, they have ruled out passing a “clean” debt ceiling increase even as the White House insists such legislation be passed without conditions. It’s an impasse that shows no signs of easing ahead of this summer’s deadline for action.

“Very worried. Very worried,” was how Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a close McCarthy ally, described his outlook. “And frankly, I don’t see how we get there at this point. There’s no process set up, there’s no dialogue, there’s no discussion.”

The political conditions are comparable to 2011, when a new Republican majority swept into power after a resounding election win and was determined to confront a Democratic White House and extract major spending cuts in return for a debt limit increase.

To resolve that stalemate, Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed the Budget Control Act. The bill temporarily allowed borrowing to resume, set new spending limits and created a bipartisan “supercommittee” to recommend at least $1.2 trillion more in deficit reduction over 10 years. Republicans and Democrats on the panel failed to compromise, however, triggering automatic reductions in spending.

But some damage was done. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded U.S. debt for the first time that year because it lacked confidence political leaders would make the choices needed to avert a long-term fiscal crisis.

In 2013, Obama took a different tack. He made clear early on there would be no negotiations on must-pass legislation to prevent a U.S. default, and he never wavered.

A partial government shutdown, which began Oct. 1, swiftly coincided with the prospects of a default. On Oct. 16, Congress passed legislation to end the twin threats and GOP lawmakers who demanded to roll back Obama’s signature health care law got nothing for their efforts. “We fought the good fight. We just didn’t win,” conceded then-House Speaker John Boehner.

Republicans say they are determined that Biden, who was Obama’s vice president during both of those debt ceiling battles, will have to follow the path set in 2011 — not the one set in 2013.

“President Biden is not President Obama, right?” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the leader of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus. “His poll numbers are in the tank and they’re going to keep going down.”

The result, Perry said, is that Biden doesn’t have the political standing to ignore House Republicans.

“Look, there’s gonna be shrapnel all around, right. Right?” Perry said. “Everybody might take some wounds from it, but he’s not walking out of this thing unscathed.”

After a tumultuous start to the new Congress in which Republicans struggled to elect a speaker, they are taking great pains to show unity. Moderates and conservatives in the House are adamant: Biden must engage.

“Any damage in Treasury markets and the bond market, to the economy, will fall at the feet of the president of the United States because he’s the one that started this entire saga saying he wanted no negotiations,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

“He’s got to meet us partway,” added Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said what concerns him most is that some Republicans believe the damage from a federal default is manageable, rather than to be avoided at all costs.

“Some of these people are substituting belief for empirical evidence and don’t accept the warnings of economists, Wall Street, Janet Yellen,” Connolly said.

Breaching the debt ceiling is different than a federal government shutdown. The government can continue to operate once the Treasury has exhausted its cash-on-hand. But outgoing payments would be limited to incoming revenue. Not all payments could be made on time and in full. Many fear such an event would shake the foundations of the global financial system.

Some lawmakers don’t believe the consequences would be that devastating. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said breaching the debt limit without an agreement to increase it would force “prioritization of our spending.”

“I’m not afraid of that, quite frankly,” Good said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government may be unable to pay all its bills as soon as June. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told a House panel this week the so-called X Day is likely to occur in mid-August. He said market pressures will likely build after Congress returns from its July 4th recess.

“As we can see from recent events given the banking crisis, the system is very fragile at this point in time,” Zandi said. “Adding the debt limit as an issue for investors would be particularly inopportune.”

He said there would be immediate and long-term consequences from a default.

“I think under any scenario, we would go into recession, it would be severe, financial markets would be upended,” Zandi said.

In the Senate, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is encouraging negotiations. “I think Kevin McCarthy has been most reasonable,” he said.

GOP leadership in the Senate has also voiced support for McCarthy’s efforts. But some Senate Republicans say spending fights should be relegated to the annual spending bills that Congress passes to fund government agencies. An increase in the debt limit doesn’t authorize new federal spending — it only allows borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.

“Look, if we have disagreements on spending, and if we have to close government to resolve things, so be it, but threatening a collapse of the U.S. and world economy without raising the debt ceiling is, in my opinion, a weapon that is too severe,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

There have been roughly 80 deals to raise or suspend the borrowing cap since the 1960s. Romney noted that the debt ceiling was extended, with the help of Democrats, multiple times during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Of course, last time you had President Trump as the individual pushing to raise the debt ceiling, but somehow when we have a Democratic president, we find religion,” Romney said.

The focus on the debt limit, now at about $31.4 trillion, intensified this week with McCarthy sending a letter to Biden warning that his position of not negotiating “could prevent America from meeting its obligations and hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.”

In a formal response, Biden signaled that he would not be willing to meet directly with the speaker until House Republicans released their own budget plan, which he asked McCarthy to do before lawmakers left Washington on Thursday for the Easter recess.

“As I have repeatedly said, that conversation must be separate from prompt action on the Congress’ basic obligation to pay the Nation’s bills and avoid economic catastrophe,” Biden wrote.

The letters did not appear to generate any progress or good will. Republicans left town without proposing a budget. And McCarthy accused Biden on Thursday of making the decision to put the economy in jeopardy, while seemingly making a crack about the president’s age.

“I don’t know what more I can do and how easy. I would bring the lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants,” McCarthy said, prompting laughter from other Republicans in the room.

____

Associated Press staff writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • House Republicans rally after Trump indictment, amping up attacks on Manhattan D.A.

    House GOP members have repeatedly characterized the indictment as a politicized effort to stop Trump from ousting President Biden in 2024.

  • Arrest orders issued for 6 in Mexican detention center fire

    A Mexican court issued arrest orders Thursday for six people in relation to the fire that killed 39 migrants at a detention facility this week in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, according to the federal prosecutor leading the investigation. Sara Irene Herrerías said they include three officials from the National Immigration Institute, two private security guards contracted by the agency and the detained migrant accused of starting the fire. At least 39 migrants died after apparently starting a fire inside a holding cell at the facility Monday night.

  • SPC: Very intense tornadoes, widespread damaging winds major concerns with severe weather outbreak

    Bill Bunting, Operations Branch Chief with the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, talks about the threats he and his office are expecting to see from Friday's severe weather outbreak.

  • Mexican migration officer absent as deadly fire began in cell he supervised, guard says

    The migration officer supervising the men's unit of a Mexican migrant detention center where a fire claimed 39 lives had left the building shortly before the incident, a private security guard said in an interview with Reuters. Angelica Hinojosa, a security guard at the center, said government migration officers are in charge of keys to the locked cells at the site in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez, providing important new insight into how the blaze, one of the worst migrant tragedies in Mexico, became so deadly. "He wasn't there," Hinojosa, who has worked for security firm Grupo CAMSA at the Ciudad Juarez site for four months, said in an interview at her home on Thursday.

  • Life in the Underground Commune of Horrors Forced by Putin

    Anna ConklingVELYKA NOVOSILKA—Residents who have remained in the small village of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine are living in an underground commune and refusing to leave, despite pleas from the police, with hopes that they can survive longer than those among them who have died.The village was once home to around 4,700 Ukrainians, according to Olya Semibratova, one of the volunteers who regularly deliver aid to the communes. But now, Russia’s attacks have turned it into a gho

  • Queen Camilla Wears Queen Victoria's Sapphire Brooch in Germany — Inside the Significance

    The glittering pin has a romantic history, and was first worn by Queen Victoria on her wedding day

  • Mexico's president visits city where fire killed 39 migrants

    Mexico’s president on Friday visited the border city where 39 migrants died in a fire at a detention center, expressing pain over the disaster though he was not expected to bring any changes in tough immigration policies. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was personally devastated by Monday’s tragedy in Ciudad Juarez, which is across from El Paso, Texas. “I confess it hurt me a lot, it damaged me,” López Obrador said before starting out on his trip to Juarez.

  • How to make a bedroom look expensive on a budget: 11 interior design tips

    Making your home look expensive on a budget is something that often lies in the smaller, cozier details, which can make a huge impact with very little effort. We spoke to interior designers to get the best tips for how to make a bedroom look expensive on a budget – from tweaking bedding to switching out lighting, and focusing more on accessories and textures.

  • Rare 'High' risk issued as 87 million brace for severe weather including strong tornadoes, destructive winds

    The forecast for an intense, severe weather outbreak Friday covering tens of millions across a large swath of the country has turned even more dangerous as the risk for severe weather was upgraded to its highest level, with a level 5 out 5 on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

  • Stephen Colbert Explains Why Trump Indictment Is Actually Good for Trump

    CBSOn Thursday night, Stephen Colbert did the unthinkable: He said Donald Trump’s name. Since November 2020, the Late Show host has mostly refused to utter the former president’s name, and instead referred to him by a colorful array of nicknames, including Scooby Coup and Old Wack Donald.But Thursday night was different because, as the host explained during his monologue, “literally three minutes before I walked out on this stage here, The New York Times reported a New York grand jury voted to i

  • NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson is projected to land

    Top 10 pick in Bijan Robinson's future?

  • Report: Brewers to call up outfield prospect Joey Wiemer

    A hamstring injury suffered by Luis Urías late in the game Thursday likely opened the door for the outfield prospect to make his MLB debut.

  • CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

    CNN's leadership is preaching patience even though thousands of viewers are abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround, with no indication yet whether it will be rewarded. Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN's dip is most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March, with Fox News Channel down 27% and MSNBC off by 12%, according to the Nielsen company.

  • Power play: Disney handicapped new Reedy Creek board before handing over control

    In their final days of controlling the Reedy Creek improvement district’s board, Disney executives and attorneys found a way to poison the authority of the incoming members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and effectively oversee the area’s development.

  • What colors go with grey? 12 palette pairings according to interior designers

    A little stronger than a neutral, but calm and collected enough to create a tranquil vibe, grey seems like a super easy color to incorporate into most spaces when, actually, knowing what colors go with grey isn't always that obvious. We've spoken to a handful of interior designers, decorators, and color palette experts to get their insights on exactly how to make the most of whatever shade of grey you’re hoping to work into your interior design scheme.

  • 8 Clever Kitchen Gadgets Every Home Cook Needs This Spring—Starting at $15 on Amazon

    They all have tons of five-star ratings and are hiding in this trendy Amazon section.

  • Vestager optimistic for US-EU battery minerals deal similar to Japan's

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that she is optimistic that an electric vehicle battery minerals trade agreement can soon be reached with the U.S. that is similar in substance to Washington's deal this week with Japan. Vestager told reporters in Washington that European Union and U.S. negotiators are working on legal frameworks that would be different from the Japan deal. "And that is what has been holding up things, but we are quite optimistic that we can reach an agreement about the same sort of substantial scope as the Japanese," Vestager said.

  • UAE Ruler Names Son Crown Prince, Elevates Other Royals

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruler of the United Arab Emirates named his son crown prince of Abu Dhabi, effectively positioning him as the next in line in the major OPEC oil exporter, and elevated several powerful brothers in a careful division of power.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotia

  • Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue

    The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant. “We were kind of upset but then more puzzled,” Puja Kalra said Wednesday. “They were so precise about it like they had done it before,” Raman Kalra said.

  • A judge just delivered a crushing blow to Fox News in Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.