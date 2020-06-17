Inter-Korea border quiet amid escalating tension

Tension had been rising this month with North Korea threatening to cut ties with South Korea and retaliate over North Korean defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets - by balloon or by sea - into North Korea.

Earlier in the day, North Korea said that it had rejected a South Korean offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tension over defiance by North Korean defectors and stalled reconciliation efforts, and it vowed to redeploy troops to border areas.

On Monday (June 15), Moon offered to send his national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon as special envoys, North Korea's official news agency KCNA said. But Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, "flatly rejected the tactless and sinister proposal."