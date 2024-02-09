Inter Miami in advanced talks with Argentinos Juniors for midfielder Federico Redondo

Inter Miami is not done making changes to the 2024 roster. The club is in negotiations with Argentine U23 national team defensive midfielder Federico Redondo, according to a league source.

Redondo, the 21-year-old son of former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Fernando Redondo, plays for Argentinos Juniors in Argentina, the same club that launched his father’s career. Miami is expected to offer an $8 million transfer fee for the promising young talent.

Because of his age, he could be slotted as one of Inter Miami’s three Under 22 Initiative players, replacing fellow Argentine Facundo Farias, who is expected to miss the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL during the team’s first preseason game at El Salvador. Under the U22 designation, only $200,000 of Redondo’s salary would count against the team salary charge (cap).

Redondo is known as a deep-lying midfielder with good field vision and excellent passing skills.

According to the source, Inter Miami still needs to unload quite a bit of salary to be in roster compliance by opening day Feb. 21, so at least one or two more roster moves is expected. The addition of Redondo means another midfielder is likely expendable.

Two high-priced Miami midfielders who have drawn interest in Brazil are Gregore and Jean Mota, who are both natives of Brazil. Gregore was scheduled to make $961,250 guaranteed compensation last year, according to the MLS Players Association. Mota, who just obtained a green card, was scheduled to make $828,750 last year. Both are returning from serious injuries last season.

Other midfielders on the roster include Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, Diego Gomez, Robert Taylor, Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz, and Lawson Sunderland.

Miami already traded defender Chris McVey to D.C. United, defender Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers and midfielder/forward Nico Stefanelli to Hungarian team Fehervar FC.

Inter Miami returned on Thursday from a preseason world tour with games in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Miami won one and lost three, including 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 tie with Vissel Kobe in Japan on Wednesday.

The final preseason game is at home Feb. 15 at DRV PNK Stadium against Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, the hometown team of Lionel Mess and Miami coach Tata Martino. The MLS season opener is Feb. 21 against Real Salt Lake. Tickets are on sale at intermiamicf.com