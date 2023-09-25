Inter Miami — minus Messi, Busquets, Alba — plays Orlando City to a 1-1 tie

Inter Miami was without its three biggest stars Sunday and ended the night without three more points for the playoff push after allowing a lead to slip away vs. its fiercest rival.

David Ruiz scored a second-half opener for Inter Miami, but that was canceled out by Duncan McGuire in a 1-1 road draw with Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Sunday night. Ruiz found the back of the net on the rebound in the 52nd minute before McGuire tied it 14 minutes later.

The result left Inter Miami in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, five points shy of the final playoff spot with five matches left in the regular season.

Missing summer signings Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final due to varying reasons, Inter Miami came out in a 5-3-2 formation.

Strikers Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez started together for the first time under head coach Tata Martino while four 19-year-old players — Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz, Noah Allen, and Tomas Aviles — were in the lineup.

The rivalry match got off to a chippy start, with the teams combining for 17 fouls while putting a total of three shots on target prior to halftime.

Martino made two halftime substitutions, with Ryan Sailor coming on to replace Sergii Kryvtsov due to concussion protocol and Kamal Miller filling in for the cautioned Tomas Aviles.

Campana had the game’s first shot on target in the 26th minute, taking a rip from distance that forced Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into a save. Campana also tested Gallese three minutes before halftime with a bouncing header that was parried wide.

Drake Callender was called into action in the 29th minute, making his first stop of the game on a Duncan McGuire effort from the central channel.

Ruiz opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, finishing on the rebound at the doorstep of the goal following a saved shot from Martinez.

Ivan Angulo had a golden chance to pull Orlando City even 11 minutes later, but he pushed his shot from in close weakly wide of the far post.

McGuire would not be as forgiving shortly thereafter, as a deflected ball played him through before he finished well for the Lions’ tying goal.

Inter Miami’s sights now fully turn to Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup final, which will be played at home at DRV PNK Stadium against the Houston Dynamo.