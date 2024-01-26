Inter Miami owner sold his Pinecrest mansion for $13.9M. Here’s what will happen to it

Jorge Mas just unloaded his massive Miami-area home for $13.9 million, but not to a billionaire, New York transplant or tech bro.

The Inter Miami owner sold the five acre estate, located at 11855 SW 60th Avenue, to the village of Pinecrest.

According to a release, the closing for the space, which will become a park, went through on Wednesday.

“It’s the largest privately owned residential estate in all of Pinecrest,” said Joshua Kaufman of the Buchbinder Group at Compass, which represented Pinecrest in the deal.

The “horticulturally significant” land was originally owned by the Montgomery family, founders of nearby Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and the original landscaping was done by award-winning Raymond Jungles.

A consultant will now work up a proposal for the passive park, meaning one that is not designated for any official use, but could have such amenities as walking and fitness paths, shelter areas and rest benches.

The 11,000 square-foot plus, two story, five bedroom home will reportedly become an indoor facility of some sort.

Mas, who was repped by Diana Gutierrez of Mocca Realty, is donating $3.9 million back in exchange for naming rights.

The park will be called Aleyda Mas, after his wife.