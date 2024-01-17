Inter Miami to sign Argentine center back Nicolas Freire on one-year loan from Pumas

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino made it clear as training camp opened this week that the team’s top roster priority was to sign a center back to replace departed Kamal Miller. He is getting his wish.

Multiple league sources confirmed that Argentine center back Nicolas Freire is finalizing a contract to join Inter Miami. Freire, 29, had been on loan with Greek club Olympiacos from Mexican team Pumas. The news was first reported by Argentine journalists Cesar Luis Merlo and German Garcia Grova.

Freire is expected to sign a one-year loan deal with Miami and join the team in the coming days. He made 129 appearances for Pumas, played nine games for Olympiacos and participated in the UEFA Europa League. Martino coached the Mexican national team prior to being hired by Inter Miami and is familiar with Freire.

The 6-2 back will compete for a starting job with Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Krivtsov and Christopher McVey.

Miller was traded to the Portland Timbers, where he reunited with former Miami coach Phil Neville. There were reports that Inter Miami would bring back Argentine center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, who was on loan with River Plate and who won an MLS Cup title with Martino at Atlanta United. But River Plate opted to buy Gonzalez Pirez’s contract, so Inter Miami got another Argentine to bolster the back line.

Freire will become the sixth Argentine player on the roster, joining Lionel Messi, Aviles, Facundo Farias, Franco Negri, and Nicolas Stefanelli.