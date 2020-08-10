    Advertisement

    Inter Parfums: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

    The perfume maker posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

    Inter Parfums shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.33, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

