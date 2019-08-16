Should Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Inter Parfums here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

IPAR's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that IPAR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. IPAR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.97x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, IPAR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.7%.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Historical Dividend Yield, August 16th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Inter Parfums, I've put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

