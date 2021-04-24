- By GF Value





The stock of Inter Parfums (NAS:IPAR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $76.06 per share and the market cap of $2.4 billion, Inter Parfums stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Inter Parfums is shown in the chart below.





Inter Parfums Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Inter Parfums is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Inter Parfums has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.79, which is better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Inter Parfums at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Inter Parfums is strong. This is the debt and cash of Inter Parfums over the past years:

Inter Parfums Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Inter Parfums has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $539 million and earnings of $1.21 a share. Its operating margin is 13.00%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Inter Parfums is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Inter Parfums over the past years:

Story continues

Inter Parfums Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Inter Parfums is -3.4%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -4.7%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Inter Parfums's return on invested capital is 10.97, and its cost of capital is 7.41. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Inter Parfums is shown below:

Inter Parfums Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In summary, The stock of Inter Parfums (NAS:IPAR, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Inter Parfums stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

